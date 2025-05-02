Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "What a trill!" - Friday, May 02, 2025

Strands Hints and Answers (May 02, 2025): Stuck on today's Strands? We've got today's Strands hints and answers to guide you through it!

Strands is a daily game on New York Times, with a new grid of letters and themes for players to rack their brains. Although the game provides the puzzle's theme and some hints, it can get difficult to find the answers.

If you are one of those struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Before we show the hints and the answers, let's check the given theme for today.

Today's theme is: WHAT A TRILL!

The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction.

Today's theme revolves around a group of lively, melodic creatures known for their ability to produce beautiful and varied sounds. These animals are often found in gardens, forests, and backyards, bringing joy to nature lovers with their distinctive vocalizations, showcasing a vibrant display of colors and behaviors.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 7 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "C" and has 8 letters.

and has 8 letters. Starts with "C" and has 9 letters.

and has 9 letters. Starts with "L" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "S" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "W" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "W" and has 4 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "S".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

1 word starts from the top row

1 words start from the bottom row

2 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:

BINGO

DORSAL

DECOS

SECONAL

SODAS

BAAL

Right below, you’ll find today's Strands answers. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:

SONGBIRDS

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, then you can find today's answers below:

CARDINAL

CHICKADEE

LARK

SPARROW

WARBLER

WREN

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (1 May 2025)

Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Thursday, 1 May 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret—we have the answers you need!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

I GET AROUND

Yesterday's Spangram was:

WHEELIE

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

BICYCLE

ROLLERBLADES

SCOOTER

SKATEBOARD

WAGON

And that wraps up today's Strands answers, hints and spangram. If you love playing word games, we have answers and solvers to most of NYT's games. Check out:

