Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Oh, of course!" - Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Strands Answers (May 20, 2025): This article contains today’s Strands answers and hints.

Ad

If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. It tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.

If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry; you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.

Ad

Trending

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.

Today's theme is:

OH, OF COURSE!

The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:

Today's theme refers to a progression of small dishes that can stimulate your appetite, leading to more substantial meals that often conclude with a sweet treat. Each component plays a distinct role in a dining experience, showcasing a variety of flavors and textures that enhance the overall enjoyment of a meal.

Ad

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you’re still stuck, here are some hints to help you along:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are seven words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "A" and has 10 letters.

and has 10 letters. Starts with "C" and has six letters.

and has six letters. Starts with "D" and has seven letters.

and has seven letters. Starts with "E" and has six letters.

and has six letters. Starts with "S" and has five letters.

and has five letters. Starts with "S" and has four letters.

Ad

And today's spangram starts with "F".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

One word starts from the top row.

One word starts from the bottom row.

One word starts from the left edge of the grid.

One word starts from the right edge of the grid.

Three words start from the middle of the grid.

Ad

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you’re still stuck, here are some hints to help you along:

DINT

NAPPE

SEEINGS

REPPED

SIALS

TREE

The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:

FINEDINING

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:

Ad

APPETIZERS

CHEESE

DESSERT

ENTREE

SALAD

SOUP

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (May 19, 2025)

Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Monday, May 19, 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

TAKING THE BAIT

Yesterday's spangram was:

SOMETHINGSFISHY

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

HALIBUT

MACKEREL

SALMON

SNAPPER

TROUT

If you need help playing the New York Times' world-famous Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver. In addition, we have other tools to help you stay ahead with NYT games, like this Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper.

If you're a fan of crosswords, we also have the answers to today's NYT Mini Crossword, along with puzzles from other publications.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryadeepto Sengupta Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.

With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry. Know More