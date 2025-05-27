  • home icon
  Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "A strange new world" - Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "A strange new world" - Tuesday, May 27, 2025

By Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified May 27, 2025 09:30 IST
NYT Strands Game - Photo Illustration - Source: Getty
Strands Answers (May 27, 2025): In this article, you will find the Strands answers and hints for May 27, 2025.

If you are tired of Wordle and Connections, Strands is another NYT game you can check out. It tasks players with guessing multiple words from a 6x8 grid. It is a wonderful way to show off your knowledge, but it can sometimes be challenging.

If you are struggling with today's theme, you have landed at the right place. We will help you find today's spangram and solve the puzzle with ease.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Today's Strands Theme

First, let's look at today's theme shared on the website.

Today's theme is:

A STRANGE NEW WORLD

The theme can sometimes be a bit unclear, so I'll break it down to make it easier for you:

  • Today's theme explores literary works that examine dystopian societies, often reflecting on the complexities of power, control, and rebellion. These narratives highlight the struggles of individuals against oppressive systems, offering a mirror to our own world while engaging readers with thought-provoking scenarios.
Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you need some hints to help you, I got you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are seven words, including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

  • Starts with "A" and has six letters.
  • Starts with "F" and has four letters.
  • Starts with "G" and has five letters.
  • Starts with "H" and has nine letters.
  • Starts with "H" and has six letters.
  • Starts with "T" and has four letters.
And today's spangram starts with "D".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

  • One word starts from the top row.
  • One word starts from the left edge of the grid.
  • One word starts from the right edge of the grid.
  • Three words start from the middle of the grid.

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you want to hit that Hint button on the Strands game, here are some words to help you out:

  • FEER
  • LOHANS
  • TANE
  • SPAGS
  • FLEME
  • GAMINS

The answers are right below.

Do not scroll any further if you don't want to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now the moment you've been waiting for!

Today's Strands spangram is:

DYSTOPIANNOVEL

Today's NYT Strands Answers

The answers for today's Strands are right here:

  • ANIMAL
  • FARM
  • GAMES
  • HANDMAIDS
  • HUNGER
  • TALE

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (May 26, 2025)

Still trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Monday, May 26, 2025)? Or reading from a different timezone? Don’t worry, we have the answers you need!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

BODY LANGUAGE

Yesterday's spangram was:

GESTURES

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

  • CURTSEY
  • HANDSHAKE
  • KOWTOW
  • NAMASTE
  • SALUTE
  • SHRUG

With that, we’ve covered today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you’re passionate about word games, we have answers and solvers for nearly all NYT games. If you're struggling with Wordle, our Wordle Solver is here to help. We also offer resources like the Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper for other NYT games.

If crosswords are your thing, don’t forget to check out our answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword and puzzles from other publications.

Suryadeepto Sengupta

Suryadeepto Sengupta

Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.
With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry.

