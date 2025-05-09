Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Outsiders" - Friday, May 09, 2025

Strands Answers (May 09, 2025): In this article, you will find the Strands answers and hints for May 09, 2025.

If you are tired of Wordle and Connections, Strands is another NYT game waiting for you. It is a word puzzle game where players must guess multiple words from a 6x8 grid. It is a wonderful way to show off your knowledge, but it can sometimes get challenging.

If you are struggling with today's theme, you have landed at the right place. We will help you find today's spangram and solve the puzzle with ease.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

First, let's look at today's theme shared on the website.

Today's theme is:

OUTSIDERS

The theme can sometimes be a bit unclear, so I'll break it down to make it easier for you:

Today's theme revolves around items that enhance experiences in nature and outdoor activities. These essential pieces gear up enthusiasts for adventures, whether it's a day in the woods or a camping trip. They provide comfort, safety, and convenience amidst the great outdoors, allowing individuals to enjoy their environment fully.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you need some hints to help you, I got you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are seven words, including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "B" and has eight letters.

and has eight letters. Starts with "C" and has six letters.

and has six letters. Starts with "G" and has five letters.

and has five letters. Starts with "L" and has seven letters.

and has seven letters. Starts with "T" and has four letters.

and has four letters. Starts with "T" and has seven letters.

And today's spangram starts with "C".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

One word starts from the top row

One words start from the bottom row

One word starts from the left edge of the grid

One word starts from the right edge of the grid

Three words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you want to hit that Hint button on the Strands game, here are some words to help you out:

TIMON

MARGINAL

CARL

LAGS

PACTION

CAMPI

The answers are right below.

Do not scroll any further if you don't want to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now the moment you've been waiting for!

Today's Strands spangram is:

CAMPINGGEAR

Today's NYT Strands Answers

The answers for today's Strands are right here:

BACKPACK

COOLER

GRILL

LANTERN

TENT

THERMOS

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (May 8, 2025)

Still trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Thursday, May 8, 2025)? Or reading from a different timezone? Don’t worry, we have the answers you need!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints, and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

WELL, FANCY THAT!

Yesterday's spangram was:

OOHSHINY

Yesterday's Strands answers were:

DELUXE

EXTRAVAGANT

GAUDY

LAVISH

ORNATE

SNAZZY

With that, we’ve covered today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you’re passionate about word games, we have answers and solvers for nearly all NYT games. If you're struggling with Wordle, our Wordle Solver is here to help. We also offer resources, like the Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper, for other NYT games.

If crosswords are your thing, don’t forget to check out our answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword and puzzles from other publications.

