Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "That's branding" - Saturday, October 11, 2025

- Today's Strands Theme
- Today's NYT Strands Hints
- Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
- Today's NYT Strands Spangram
- Today's NYT Strands Answers
- Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (10 October 2025)
Strands Answers (October 11, 2025): Whether you need a clue or the full answer, we’ve got today’s Strands answers in this article.
If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. This daily puzzle tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.
If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry—you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.
Today's Strands Theme
Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.
Today's theme is: THAT'S BRANDING
The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:
- Today's theme highlights memorable and recognizable symbols or designs associated with well-known brands. These representations often embody the essence of the brand and are instantly identifiable, evoking specific images or emotions for consumers. They play a crucial role in marketing and brand loyalty.
Today's NYT Strands Hints
If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:
Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?
There are 7 words including the spangram.
Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:
- Starts with "A" and has 5 letters.
- Starts with "A" and has 6 letters.
- Starts with "B" and has 8 letters.
- Starts with "P" and has 7 letters.
- Starts with "S" and has 5 letters.
- Starts with "S" and has 6 letters.
And today's spangram starts with "I".
Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?
Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:
- 1 word starts from the top row
- 1 words start from the bottom row
- 3 words start from the left edge of the grid
- 1 word starts from the middle of the grid
Today's NYT Strands Clue Words
If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:
- HOOLEYS
- SHOEPAC
- SNACK
- SHEIK
- BOGY
- KAON
The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.
Today's NYT Strands Spangram
Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:
ICONICLOGOS
Today's NYT Strands Answers
If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:
- APPLE
- ARCHES
- BULLSEYE
- PEACOCK
- SHELL
- SWOOSH
Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (10 October 2025)
Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Friday, 10 October 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after!
Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.
Yesterday's Strands theme was:
I'M A LADLE HUNGRY
Yesterday's Spangram was:
ONEPOT
Yesterday's Strands Answers were:
- CHILI
- GOULASH
- GUMBO
- JAMBALAYA
- RAGOUT
- STEW
- TAGINE
