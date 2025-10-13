Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Bring binoculars" - Monday, October 13, 2025

Strands Answers (October 13, 2025): Whether you need a clue or the full answer, we’ve got today’s Strands answers in this article.

If you’re a fan of word puzzles, Strands may be your next favorite NYT game. This daily puzzle tests players to locate themed words in a 6x8 grid. The challenge can range from simple to complex, especially on harder days when the hints feel elusive.

If today’s theme has you stumped, don’t worry—you’re in the right place. We’ll guide you to today’s spangram and make solving the puzzle a breeze.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Let’s take a moment to see what theme has been provided for today’s challenge.

Today's theme is: BRING BINOCULARS

The theme might be tricky to grasp, so here’s a simple breakdown to make it easier:

Today's theme relates to observing certain types of feathered creatures that are often seen in the wild or in parks, especially during certain seasons. These particular species migrate or are known for their melodic calls, making them popular subjects for birdwatching enthusiasts who often rely on tools to enhance their viewing experience.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 8 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "D" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "F" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "G" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "H" and has 4 letters.

and has 4 letters. Starts with "T" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "W" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "W" and has 4 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "F".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

2 words start from the top row

1 word starts from the right edge of the grid

4 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

If you’re still stuck, don’t worry—here are some hints to help you along:

TAKHI

CAIN

TANS

ONER

WAUK

GENROS

The answers are right below, so stop here if you’d rather keep guessing.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Drumroll, please! It’s time to reveal today’s Strands spangram:

FALLMIGRATION

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If you’re still looking for answers after the spangram, you can find them right here:

DUCK

FINCH

GOOSE

HAWK

THRUSH

WARBLER

WREN

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (12 October 2025)

Trying to solve yesterday’s Strands (Sunday, 12 October 2025)? Or maybe you’re in a different time zone? Don’t stress; we have the answers you’re after!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

FOLLOW SUIT

Yesterday's Spangram was:

TRICKTAKING

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

BRIDGE

EUCHRE

HEARTS

PINOCHLE

SPADES

WHIST

If you need help in playing New York Times' world-famous Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver . In addition to this, we also have other tools to help you stay ahead with NYT games like this Spelling Bee Solver and Connections Helper .

If you're a fan of crosswords, we also have the answers to today's NYT Mini Crossword along with puzzles from other publications.

About the author Suryadeepto Sengupta Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.

With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry. Know More