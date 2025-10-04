  • home icon
  Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Bring it home" - Saturday, October 04, 2025

Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Bring it home" - Saturday, October 04, 2025

By Suryadeepto Sengupta
Published Oct 04, 2025 04:00 GMT
Strands Answers Today
Strands Answers Today
Strands Hints and Answers (October 04, 2025): Stuck on today's Strands? We've got today's Strands hints and answers to guide you through it!

Strands is a daily game on New York Times, with a new grid of letters and themes for players to rack their brains. Although the game provides the puzzle's theme and some hints, it can get difficult to find the answers.

If you are one of those struggling with today's NYT Strands, you have stumbled upon the right place. We'll help you solve today's spangram and find all the words.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

Before we show the hints and the answers, let's check the given theme for today.

Today's theme is: BRING IT HOME

The theme may not be obvious at first, so here’s a quick breakdown to point you in the right direction.

  • Today's theme revolves around items that often serve as tokens of memorable experiences or mementos collected from various places. These objects typically carry sentimental value and are associated with travel or significant events, reminding individuals of their adventures and cherished moments.
Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still confused about the words? Here are some hints to help you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 7 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

  • Starts with "J" and has 7 letters.
  • Starts with "K" and has 8 letters.
  • Starts with "M" and has 6 letters.
  • Starts with "P" and has 8 letters.
  • Starts with "S" and has 5 letters.
  • Starts with "S" and has 5 letters.
And today's spangram starts with "S".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

  • 1 word starts from the top row
  • 1 words start from the bottom row
  • 1 word starts from the left edge of the grid
  • 2 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

One great feature of Strands is the in-game hints. If you’d like to use them, look for these words on the board:

  • SPRUGS
  • STAYER
  • UNGOT
  • LEHUA
  • ACTS
  • GNOSES

Right below, you’ll find today's Strands answers. Pause here if you’re not ready to see them.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

First, let's reveal today's Strands spangram:

SOUVENIRS

Today's NYT Strands Answers

If the spangram didn't help you get the answers, then you can find today's answers below:

  • JEWELRY
  • KEYCHAIN
  • MAGNET
  • POSTCARD
  • SHIRT
  • SPOON

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (3 October 2025)

Are you still tackling yesterday’s Strands (Friday, 3 October 2025)? Or reading this from another timezone? Don’t fret—we have the answers you need!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

WHO'S IN CHARGE?

Yesterday's Spangram was:

LEADERSHIP

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

  • BOSS
  • CHIEF
  • DIRECTOR
  • HEAD
  • MANAGER
  • SUPERVISOR

And that wraps up today's Strands answers, hints and spangram. If you love playing word games, we have answers and solvers to most of NYT's games. Check out:

Suryadeepto Sengupta

Suryadeepto Sengupta

Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.
With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry.

Edited by Suryadeepto Sengupta
