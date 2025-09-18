Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "Practice makes perfect" - Thursday, September 18, 2025

Strands Answers and Hints (September 18, 2025): Looking for hints? Find today's Strands answers and helpful tips here!

Strands offers a fresh challenge in the NYT's lineup of daily games, inviting players to uncover hidden words within a 6x8 letter grid. Each day brings a unique theme and grid, making it a great test of vocabulary and pattern recognition, but it can get tough at times.

Stuck on the spangram or today’s theme? We’ve got all the hints and clues you need to solve today’s Strands puzzle with confidence.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

To begin, let’s see what theme has been shared for today’s puzzle on the site.

Today's theme is: PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT

Is it very vague? I'll explain the theme a bit more so you know what to look for:

The theme emphasizes the importance of consistent and focused effort in achieving mastery. It encompasses various aspects involved in learning and performing music, from understanding foundational elements to refining skills and expressing creativity, highlighting that dedication leads to improvement and excellence.

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 7 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "C" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "R" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "S" and has 5 letters.

and has 5 letters. Starts with "T" and has 9 letters.

and has 9 letters. Starts with "T" and has 6 letters.

and has 6 letters. Starts with "T" and has 4 letters.

And today's spangram starts with "P".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

1 word starts from the top row

2 words start from the left edge of the grid

1 word starts from the right edge of the grid

3 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

CAROLI

TOILES

CELT

HOLES

AIRN

TORA

In the next section, you'll see today's Strands answers! Hold up if you’d like to keep puzzling.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now for the exciting part! Here’s today’s Strands spangram:

PIANOLESSONS

Today's NYT Strands Answers

These are the rest of today's Strands answers to help you complete the game:

CHORD

RECITAL

SCALE

TECHNIQUE

THEORY

TUNE

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (17 September 2025)

Still attempting to crack yesterday’s Strands (Wednesday, 17 September 2025)? Or checking in from a different timezone? No worries—we’ve got you covered with the answers!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

WE BEG TO DIFFER

Yesterday's Spangram was:

OPPOSITESATTRACT

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

BOLD

FLEXIBLE

NOISY

QUIET

RIGID

TIMID

