Today's Strands Hints and Clues for "For goodness' sake" - Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Strands Answers and Hints (September 30, 2025): Looking for hints? Find today's Strands answers and helpful tips here!

Ad

Strands offers a fresh challenge in the NYT's lineup of daily games, inviting players to uncover hidden words within a 6x8 letter grid. Each day brings a unique theme and grid, making it a great test of vocabulary and pattern recognition, but it can get tough at times.

Stuck on the spangram or today’s theme? We’ve got all the hints and clues you need to solve today’s Strands puzzle with confidence.

Ad

Trending

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Strands answers.

Today's Strands Theme

To begin, let’s see what theme has been shared for today’s puzzle on the site.

Today's theme is: FOR GOODNESS' SAKE

Is it very vague? I'll explain the theme a bit more so you know what to look for:

This theme encompasses fundamental virtues that foster a harmonious society. It emphasizes the significance of working together, learning self-control, understanding others' feelings, being truthful, and treating everyone with dignity. These principles are essential for building strong relationships and a positive community.

Ad

Today's NYT Strands Hints

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

Strands Hint 1: What are the starting letters of today's words?

There are 6 words including the spangram.

Below are the starting letters & lengths for each of the theme words:

Starts with "C" and has 11 letters.

and has 11 letters. Starts with "D" and has 10 letters.

and has 10 letters. Starts with "E" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "H" and has 7 letters.

and has 7 letters. Starts with "R" and has 7 letters.

Ad

And today's spangram starts with "V".

Strands Hint 2: Where are today's words located on today's strands grid?

Here are some clues about their starting positions. For all words except the spangram:

1 word starts from the top row

2 words start from the left edge of the grid

1 word starts from the right edge of the grid

2 words start from the middle of the grid

Today's NYT Strands Clue Words

Still puzzled by today’s game? Here are some helpful hints to assist you:

Ad

COUPON

MAYPOP

ALOD

MELODICS

HASTE

ECTYPE

In the next section, you'll see today's Strands answers! Hold up if you’d like to keep puzzling.

Today's NYT Strands Spangram

Now for the exciting part! Here’s today’s Strands spangram:

VALUES

Today's NYT Strands Answers

These are the rest of today's Strands answers to help you complete the game:

COOPERATION

DISCIPLINE

EMPATHY

HONESTY

RESPECT

Ad

Yesterday's NYT Strands Answer (29 September 2025)

Still attempting to crack yesterday’s Strands (Monday, 29 September 2025)? Or checking in from a different timezone? No worries—we’ve got you covered with the answers!

Find yesterday's Strands answers, hints and spangram here.

Yesterday's Strands theme was:

CHEW ON THAT!

Yesterday's Spangram was:

GUMFLAVOR

Yesterday's Strands Answers were:

BERRY

BUBBLE

CINNAMON

SPEARMINT

WINTERGREEN

This wraps up our coverage of today’s Strands answers, hints, and spangram. If you enjoy word games, we offer answers and solvers for many NYT games. Check out:

Ad

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryadeepto Sengupta Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.

With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry. Know More