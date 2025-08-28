Today's Quordle Answers and Hints for August 29, 2025

Quordle Answers (August 29, 2025): Struggling to solve today's Quordle? No worries. We have today's Quordle hints and answers for you to solve it on your own!

If you're a fan of word puzzles, you probably already know that Quordle is a more challenging version of Wordle. Instead of guessing just one word, Quordle requires you to guess four five-letter words simultaneously within nine attempts.

We'll offer a few hints to nudge you in the right direction for solving today's Quordle (August 29, 2025) on your own. If you're still struggling, we'll reveal the Quordle answers as well.

Oh, and yes, we also have today's answers for Quordle Chill and Quordle Extreme modes. And if you still want more, we have the answers for Quordle Sequence and the Quordle Weekly Challenge.

Ready to tackle today's Quordle? Let's dive in!

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Quordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Quordle answers for Friday, August 29, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Quordle answers for Thursday, August 28, 2025 here .

Today's Daily Quordle Hints

Let's start with the Daily Quordle. Here are a few hints to help you solve the puzzles:

Daily Quordle Hint 1: How many vowels are in each word?

The first word (top-left) has 2 vowels.

The second word (top-right) has 2 vowels.

The third word (bottom-left) has 2 vowels.

The fourth word (bottom-right) has 2 vowels.

Daily Quordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's words?

The first word (top-left) has no repeated letters

The second word (top-right) has 1 letter repeated twice

The third word (bottom-left) has no repeated letters

The fourth word (bottom-right) has no repeated letters

Daily Quordle Hint 3: What is the starting letter for each word?

The first word (top-left) starts with "F".

The second word (top-right) starts with "T".

The third word (bottom-left) starts with "F".

The fourth word (bottom-right) starts with "P".

Daily Quordle Hint 4: What does each word mean?

The first word (top-left) means "A natural or innate talent or aptitude."

The second word (top-right) means "(singular or plural) A card game played in various different variations."

The third word (bottom-left) means "A basket made of rushes, used chiefly to hold figs and raisins."

The fourth word (bottom-right) means "A plum."

If you still need help with today's Quordle Answer, you can try our Wordle Solver. Although it was built for Wordle, it can still help you narrow down the possible answers for Quordle as well.

Today's Daily Quordle Answers

Spoiler alert: The Daily Quordle answers for today are provided below.

Are you ready?

Today's Quordle answers for Friday, August 29, 2025, are:

FLAIR

TAROT

FRAIL

PRUNE

If you managed to crack all four, great job! If not, don't sweat it—there's always another chance with tomorrow's puzzles. If you can't wait till tomorrow, the Quordle game has many modes that you can try today. And yes, we have the answers and hints to help you out here as well.

Today's Daily Chill Quordle Hints

The Daily: Chill mode gives you 12 tries to get the 4 words. Here are some Quordle hints to help you get started.

Quordle Chill Hint 1: How many vowels are in each word?

The first word (top-left) has 3 vowels.

The second word (top-right) has 2 vowels.

The third word (bottom-left) has 2 vowels.

The fourth word (bottom-right) has 2 vowels.

Quordle Chill Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's words?

The first word (top-left) has no repeated letters

The second word (top-right) has no repeated letters

The third word (bottom-left) has 2 letters repeated twice. That surely narrows it down.

The fourth word (bottom-right) has 2 letters repeated twice. That surely narrows it down.

Quordle Chill Hint 3: What is the starting letter for each word?

The first word (top-left) starts with "M".

The second word (top-right) starts with "T".

The third word (bottom-left) starts with "T".

The fourth word (bottom-right) starts with "S".

Those are today's Quordle hints for the Daily: Chill mode.

Today's Daily Chill Quordle Answers

If you haven't solved it yet, we have the Quordle answers for the Chill mode right here.

Today's Quordle answers for the Daily Chill mode for Friday, August 29, 2025, are:

MOUSE

TAKEN

TEETH

SENSE

Let's look at the Quordle hints and answers for the Daily Extreme mode next.

Today's Daily Extreme Quordle Hints

Let's look at the Quordle hints for the Extreme mode. Please note that you only have 8 tries!

Quordle Extreme Hint 1: How many vowels are in each word?

The first word (top-left) has 2 vowels.

The second word (top-right) has 2 vowels.

The third word (bottom-left) has 2 vowels.

The fourth word (bottom-right) has 1 vowel.

Quordle Extreme Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's words?

The first word (top-left) has no repeated letters

The second word (top-right) has 1 letter repeated twice

The third word (bottom-left) has no repeated letters

The fourth word (bottom-right) has no repeated letters

Quordle Extreme Hint 3: What is the starting letter for each word?

The first word (top-left) starts with "Z".

The second word (top-right) starts with "N".

The third word (bottom-left) starts with "U".

The fourth word (bottom-right) starts with "B".

If you're still working on it, the Quordle answers for the Extreme mode are the next thing you'll see.

Today's Daily Extreme Quordle Answers

If you didn't get a single answer, I hope you have four turns remaining. You will need them to enter the Quordle Extreme answers that are shared below.

Today's Quordle answers for the Daily Extreme mode for Friday, August 29, 2025, are:

ZEBRA

NINJA

UNLIT

BLUSH

Let's try to solve the next Quordle challenge that updates daily - the Quordle Sequence.

Today's Quordle Sequence Hints

You've got 10 chances to solve Sequence, but be strategic and don't waste them all on your first guess. Check out these hints to help you:

Quordle Sequence Hint 1: How many vowels are in each word?

The first word (top-left) has 2 vowels.

The second word (top-right) has 2 vowels.

The third word (bottom-left) has 2 vowels.

The fourth word (bottom-right) has 1 vowel.

Quordle Sequence Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's words?

The first word (top-left) has no repeated letters

The second word (top-right) has no repeated letters

The third word (bottom-left) has 1 letter repeated twice

The fourth word (bottom-right) has 1 letter repeated twice

Quordle Sequence Hint 3: What is the starting letter for each word?

The first word (top-left) starts with "R".

The second word (top-right) starts with "B".

The third word (bottom-left) starts with "Q".

The fourth word (bottom-right) starts with "F".

One tip to solving Quordle Sequence is to use 3 words with completely different letters. This will create a base when you try to solve the next word.

Today's Quordle Sequence Answers

We have today's Quordle Sequence answers for you right below.

Today's Quordle answers for Sequence for Friday, August 29, 2025, are:

REGAL

BULGE

QUELL

FURRY

That wraps up all the daily Quordle answers. Let's try solving the Weekly Challenge next (if you haven't already).

Today's Quordle Hints for the Weekly Challenge

The Quordle Weekly Challenge resets every Monday. So if you haven't solved it yet, you only have 3 days more to play it.

And we are here to help you solve it!

Note: The Weekly challenge gets activated only if you have solved today's answer for the Daily Quordle Classic mode. If you missed it, you can always try again tomorrow.

​Let's check out the Quordle Hints for the Weekly Challenge.

Quordle Weekly Challenge Hint 1: How many vowels are in each word?

The first word (top-left) has 1 vowel.

The second word (top-right) has 1 vowel.

The third word (bottom-left) has 1 vowel.

The fourth word (bottom-right) has 2 vowels.

Quordle Weekly Challenge Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's words?

The first word (top-left) has 2 letters repeated twice. That surely narrows it down.

The second word (top-right) has no repeated letters

The third word (bottom-left) has 1 letter repeated twice

The fourth word (bottom-right) has no repeated letters

Quordle Weekly Challenge Hint 3: What is the starting letter for each word?

The first word (top-left) starts with "S".

The second word (top-right) starts with "P".

The third word (bottom-left) starts with "C".

The fourth word (bottom-right) starts with "F".

That's the Quordle hints for the Weekly Challenge. If you are still stuck, let's check out the Quordle answers.

Today's Answers for the Quordle Weekly Challenge

Today's Quordle Weekly Challenge Answers for the week of August 25th to August 31st, are:

SHUSH

PRINT

CARRY

FEIGN

​And that's a wrap! That's all the Quordle answers for the day.

Previous Quordle Answers

Looking for the answers to the previous Quordle puzzles? Here is a list of answers for Quordle's Daily: Classic mode for the last 7 days:

Quordle Answers - 28 August 2025: AFOOT, TANGO, LUMEN, NAVAL

Quordle Answers - 27 August 2025: TWEED, SCRAP, SHEIK, AWOKE

Quordle Answers - 26 August 2025: BEGET, WRATH, HEARD, INDEX

Quordle Answers - 25 August 2025: GEEKY, SHALT, CHIEF, JIFFY

Quordle Answers - 24 August 2025: ROVER, GONER, ANTIC, OUTDO

Quordle Answers - 23 August 2025: DEMON, GRATE, FLYER, SHEEP

Quordle Answers - 22 August 2025: TROOP, SCOPE, TORSO, BRINY

If your thirst for word games hasn't been quenched yet, may I suggest Blossom? It's available on Merriam-Webster — the same place you're playing Quordle. If you need help in this game, you can use our Spelling Bee Solver tool. Yes, we made it for a different game but it works for Blossom.

We also have the answers for many word games you can play on NYT Games. Check out today's Connections Helper or Crossword Answers for NYT Mini.

