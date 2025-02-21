Today's Quordle Answers and Hints for February 21, 2025

Quordle Answers (February 21, 2025): Struggling to solve today's Quordle? No worries. We have today's Quordle hints and answers for you to solve it on your own!
If you're a fan of word puzzles, you probably already know that Quordle is a more challenging version of Wordle. Instead of guessing just one word, Quordle requires you to guess four five-letter words simultaneously within nine attempts.
We'll offer a few hints to nudge you in the right direction for solving today's Quordle (February 21, 2025) on your own. If you're still struggling, we'll reveal the Quordle answers as well.
Oh, and yes, we also have today's answers for Quordle Chill and Quordle Extreme modes. And if you still want more, we have the answers for Quordle Sequence and the Quordle Weekly Challenge.
Ready to tackle today's Quordle? Let's dive in!
WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Quordle answers.
PS: We're revealing the Quordle answers for Friday, February 21, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Quordle answers for Thursday, February 20, 2025 here .
Today's Daily Quordle Hints
Let's start with the Daily Quordle. Here are a few hints to help you solve the puzzles:
Daily Quordle Hint 1: How many vowels are in each word?
- The first word (top-left) has 1 vowel.
- The second word (top-right) has 2 vowels.
- The third word (bottom-left) has 1 vowel.
- The fourth word (bottom-right) has 2 vowels.
Daily Quordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's words?
- The first word (top-left) has 1 letter repeated twice
- The second word (top-right) has no repeated letters
- The third word (bottom-left) has no repeated letters
- The fourth word (bottom-right) has no repeated letters
Daily Quordle Hint 3: What is the starting letter for each word?
- The first word (top-left) starts with "S".
- The second word (top-right) starts with "P".
- The third word (bottom-left) starts with "S".
- The fourth word (bottom-right) starts with "D".
Daily Quordle Hint 4: What does each word mean?
- The first word (top-left) means "A person who is deceived, as a mark or pigeon in a swindle."
- The second word (top-right) means "That which is taken from another; something captured; a thing seized by force, stratagem, or superior power."
- The third word (bottom-left) means "The wrinkling of the brows or face in frowning; the expression of displeasure, sullenness, or discontent in the countenance; an angry frown."
- The fourth word (bottom-right) means "A deep-fried piece of dough or batter, commonly made in a toroidal or ellipsoidal shape, and mixed with various sweeteners and flavors, sometimes filled with jelly, custard or cream."
If you still need help with today's Quordle Answer, you can try our Wordle Solver. Although it was built for Wordle, it can still help you narrow down the possible answers for Quordle as well.
Today's Daily Quordle Answers
Spoiler alert: The Daily Quordle answers for today are provided below.
Are you ready?
Today's Quordle answers for Friday, February 21, 2025, are:
- STIFF
- PRIZE
- SCOWL
- DONUT
If you managed to crack all four, great job! If not, don't sweat it—there's always another chance with tomorrow's puzzles. If you can't wait till tomorrow, the Quordle game has many modes that you can try today. And yes, we have the answers and hints to help you out here as well.
Today's Quordle Hints for the Weekly Challenge
The Quordle Weekly Challenge resets every Monday. So if you haven't solved it yet, you only have 3 days more to play it.
And we are here to help you solve it!
Note: The Weekly challenge gets activated only if you have solved today's answer for the Daily Quordle Classic mode. If you missed it, you can always try again tomorrow.
Let's check out the Quordle Hints for the Weekly Challenge.
Quordle Weekly Challenge Hint 1: How many vowels are in each word?
- The first word (top-left) has 1 vowel.
- The second word (top-right) has 1 vowel.
- The third word (bottom-left) has 2 vowels.
- The fourth word (bottom-right) has 2 vowels.
Quordle Weekly Challenge Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's words?
- The first word (top-left) has 1 letter repeated twice
- The second word (top-right) has no repeated letters
- The third word (bottom-left) has no repeated letters
- The fourth word (bottom-right) has no repeated letters
Quordle Weekly Challenge Hint 3: What is the starting letter for each word?
- The first word (top-left) starts with "B".
- The second word (top-right) starts with "Z".
- The third word (bottom-left) starts with "B".
- The fourth word (bottom-right) starts with "P".
That's the Quordle hints for the Weekly Challenge. If you are still stuck, let's check out the Quordle answers.
Today's Answers for the Quordle Weekly Challenge
Today's Quordle Weekly Challenge Answers for the week of February 17th to February 23rd, are:
- BUGGY
- ZILCH
- BRAKE
- PEONY
And that's a wrap! That's all the Quordle answers for the day.
Previous Quordle Answers
Looking for the answers to the previous Quordle puzzles? Here is a list of answers for Quordle's Daily: Classic mode for the last 7 days:
Quordle Answers - 20 February 2025: HASTY, DRAPE, FICUS, CRAZE
Quordle Answers - 19 February 2025: ABATE, TROVE, VENUE, DRAPE
Quordle Answers - 18 February 2025: TAMER, SCRUB, BRICK, DRIFT
Quordle Answers - 17 February 2025: SADLY, WAFER, LITHE, IDIOM
Quordle Answers - 16 February 2025: GHOUL, AFIRE, COVEN, FIERY
Quordle Answers - 15 February 2025: CREEP, CONDO, GRILL, FANCY
Quordle Answers - 14 February 2025: MEDIA, ELUDE, THUMB, WIDOW
