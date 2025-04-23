Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues, and Answer for Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wordle Hints (April 23, 2025): Having trouble with today's Wordle? No need to worry! Here are the hints and solutions to help you solve it yourself.

Ad

Every day, Wordle challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. Though simple, it can be surprisingly tricky.

We’ll provide essential hints and clues before revealing the solution, giving you a chance to solve it first. We’ll also review today’s Wordle difficulty and uncover some fascinating facts about the word.

Let's get started with today's hints and answer for Wordle #1404.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

Ad

Trending

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Wednesday, April 23, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Tuesday, April 22, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Here are the Wordle hints to help you get today's word:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 3 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Ad

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "An allotrope of oxygen (symbol O₃) having three atoms in the molecule instead of the usual two; it is a blue gas, generated from oxygen by electrical discharge."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “O”.

Our Wordle Solver has all the words that are accepted by Wordle. Check it out to narrow down your options.

Ad

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

If you haven't solved it yet, view the Wordle answer below:

Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, April 23, 2025, is: OZONE

Well done if you got the answer right! If not, don’t fret — tomorrow’s Wordle awaits.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

Want to see how your Wordle skills compare to others?

According to Wordlebot, today's answer was guessed in an average of 4.3 attempts. Roughly 12.6% of players cracked it within 3 guesses.

Ad

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 48.7. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 83.3. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer, "OZONE":

Ad

Ozone is a molecule composed of three oxygen atoms, represented by the chemical formula O3.

It is primarily found in the Earth's stratosphere, forming a layer that absorbs the majority of the sun's harmful ultraviolet radiation.

While ozone in the stratosphere is beneficial, ground-level ozone can be a harmful air pollutant, contributing to respiratory issues and other health problems.

The word "ozone" comes from the Greek word "ozein," which means "to smell," due to its distinctive odor around electrical discharges.

Ad

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Weren't able to play yesterday's Wordle #1403? Don't fret!

The Wordle answer for yesterday, April 22, 2025, was ARTSY.

Wordlebot shows that the average number of guesses for yesterday's answer was 3.4, with 47.1% of players solving it within 3 turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

Ad

If you're a fan of word games, there are many more awesome games hosted by the New York Times every day. Check out our tools to help you solve them:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryadeepto Sengupta Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.

With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry. Know More

Are you struggling with words while playing Wordle? Try our Wordle Solver to help you narrow down your options.