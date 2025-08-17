Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues, and Answer for Monday, August 18, 2025

Wordle Hints and Answers #1521 (August 18, 2025): Need help cracking today's Wordle? We've got today's Wordle hints and answer to help you out.

Wordle offers a fresh puzzle every day, pushing players to guess a five-letter word within six tries. It’s an excellent way to flex your vocabulary muscles, but the difficulty can be daunting at times.

We’ll give you some hints and clues before revealing the answer, allowing you to solve the puzzle on your own first. We’ll also break down the difficulty level of today’s Wordle and uncover some fun facts about the word of the day.

Are you ready to solve Wordle #1521 (August 18, 2025)?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Monday, August 18, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Sunday, August 17, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Are you about to lose your Wordle streak? Check these hints to make sure you maintain it:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 3 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "The action or an instance of flowing or coming out, an outflow, particularly:"

Some synonyms for today’s word are "charge" and "sally".

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's word's starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “I”.

Check our Wordle Solver if you're still stuck with today's game.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last chance to try it on your own. Today's Wordle answer is right below.

Ready?

The Wordle answer for Monday, August 18, 2025, is: ISSUE

How many turns did it take you to solve today's Wordle? I was able to do it in four tries.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

The NYT Wordlebot will tell you how you have performed in today's game.

It took around 3.6 guesses on average to get today's Wordle answer, while 38.9% of players got the answer within three turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 64.0. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the chances of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 83.2. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer, "ISSUE":

The word "issue" originates from the Latin "exire," meaning "to go out" or "to come out," indicating its connection to the act of distributing or publishing something.

In modern usage, "issue" can refer to a problem or concern that needs to be addressed, highlighting its importance in discussions and resolutions.

"Issue" is also commonly used in publishing, referring to a particular edition of a periodical, such as a magazine or journal.

The word can indicate a result or outcome, particularly in legal contexts, where it denotes the subject or point that is under dispute.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

If you're seeing this from a different time zone, you can view yesterday's answer here.

The Wordle answer for August 17, 2025, was LOUSY.

Wordlebot reports that the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer was 3.5, and 43.8% of players got it in three turns or less.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

Wordle #1520, 17 August 2025: LOUSY

Wordle #1519, 16 August 2025: MATTE

Wordle #1518, 15 August 2025: LEVEL

Wordle #1517, 14 August 2025: KNELL

Wordle #1516, 13 August 2025: KEFIR

If you aren't aware, there are many more games that you can play on the New York Times. We have built tools to help you solve them.

Check out our Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini if you need help playing these games.

