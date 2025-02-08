Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues, and Answer For Saturday, February 08, 2025

Wordle Hints and Answers #1330 (February 08, 2025): Need help cracking today's Wordle? We've got today's Wordle hints and answers to guide you through it!

Wordle offers a fresh puzzle every day, pushing players to guess a five-letter word within six tries. It’s an excellent way to flex your vocabulary muscles, but the difficulty can sometimes be daunting.

We’ll give you all the hints and clues necessary before revealing the answer, allowing you to solve it on your own first. Plus, we’ll break down the difficulty level of today’s Wordle and uncover some fun facts about the word.

Trending

Are you ready to solve Wordle #1330 for (February 08, 2025)?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Saturday, February 08, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Friday, February 7, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Are you about to lose your Wordle streak? Check these hints to make sure you maintain it:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "Of a near-vertical gradient; of a slope, surface, curve, etc. that proceeds upward at an angle near vertical."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “S”.

Check our Wordle Solver if you're still stuck with today's game.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last chance to try it on your own. Today's Wordle answers are right below.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, February 08, 2025, is: STEEP

How many turns did it take for you to solve? I was able to solve today's Wordle in four turns.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

The NYT Wordlebot will tell you how you have performed in today's game.

Today, it took around 3.6 guesses on average to get today's wordle answer while 40.0% of players got the answer within 3 turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 59.3. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 83.8. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer "STEEP":

The word "steep" is often used to describe a sharp incline or slope, such as a steep hill or mountain.

In cooking, "to steep" refers to the process of soaking an ingredient, usually in hot liquid, to extract flavors, such as steeping tea leaves in water.

"Steep" can also describe a rapid and significant increase, such as a steep rise in prices or steep learning curve.

The term derives from Old English "stigian," meaning to climb or ascend, reflecting its usage in context of height or intensity.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

If you're seeing this from a different time zone, you can view yesterday's answer here.

The Wordle answer for February 7, 2025, was SWATH.

Wordlebot reports that the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer was 3.8, and 28.6% of players got it in 3 turns or less.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last 5 days:

If you aren't aware, there are many more games that you can play on the New York Times. We have built tools to help you solve them.

Check out the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you struggling with words while playing Wordle? Try our Wordle Solver to help you narrow down your options.