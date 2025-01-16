Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Thursday, January 16, 2025

Wordle Answers #1307 (January 16, 2025): In this article, you will find Wordle answers and hints for January 16, 2025.

Wordle presents a new puzzle daily, challenging players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is a fantastic game to showcase your vocabulary, but it can often be challenging.

We will provide all the necessary hints and clues before revealing the word, so you can try to solve it yourself. We will also analyze today's difficulty and share some interesting facts about the word.

Let's dive into solving today's Wordle #1307 (January 16, 2025) with a little help from us.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Thursday, January 16, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's solutions, you can find the Wordle answers for Wednesday, January 15, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Today's Wordle answer is just below. But first, here are three hints to help you get there without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 1 vowel.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A hard, fine-grained quartz that fractures conchoidally and generates sparks when struck."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “F”.

If you still need help with today's Wordle answer, you can try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last warning for spoilers! The Wordle answer for today is just one scroll away.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, January 16, 2025, is: FLINT

If you got it right, congratulations! If not, don't worry; there's always tomorrow's puzzle to tackle.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

How did you fare amongst with other players?

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses taken to get to today's answer in normal mode is 3.6. Around 38.1% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 58.3. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 86.0. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer "FLINT":

Flint is a hard, sedimentary cryptocrystalline form of the mineral quartz, often used to make tools and weapons in ancient times.

Flint can spark when struck against steel, making it historically significant for fire starting and the production of tools.

The term "flint" is sometimes used in expressions such as "flint-hearted," which refers to someone who is unyielding or cruel.

Flint was widely used by early humans in tool-making because it can be fractured to produce sharp edges.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Did you miss yesterday's Wordle #1306? Or playing from a different timezone? No worries, we've got you covered!

The Wordle answer for 15 January 2025 was KNACK.

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer in normal mode is 3.9. Around 30.0% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last 5 days:

Wordle #1306, 15 January 2025: KNACK

Wordle #1305, 14 January 2025: FANCY

Wordle #1304, 13 January 2025: CLOAK

Wordle #1303, 12 January 2025: TOTAL

Wordle #1302, 11 January 2025: DINGY

Similarly to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by NYT that are equally fun, like Spelling Bee, Connections, and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you can't solve either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

