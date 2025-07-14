Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues, and Answer for Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Wordle Answers (July 15, 2025): Is today's Wordle giving you a hard time? No problem! In this article, you will find some hints to help you solve it on your own, as well as the final answer.

If you want to boost your vocabulary skills, Wordle is one of the best ways to do so. You have six attempts to guess a five-letter word that changes every day.

If you're stuck on today's word, we'll give you some hints to guide you in the right direction. If that doesn't help, we also have today's Wordle answers in this article.

Ready to crack the July 15, 2025, Wordle (#1487)?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Tuesday, July 15, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Monday, July 14, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Let these Wordle hints guide you as you work to solve today’s word:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A thief or pickpocket."

Some synonyms for today’s word are "fob off" and "palm off".

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's word's starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “F”.

If you’re having trouble solving today’s Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Are you stuck on the last turn? We have the Wordle answer right below.

The Wordle answer for Tuesday, July 15, 2025, is: FOIST

If you solved it, fantastic! If not, no big deal — tomorrow’s puzzle is just around the corner.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

Wondering how you stack up against other Wordle players?

Wordlebot says that the average number of guesses for today's Wordle answer is 4.8. Approximately 11.1% of players solved it in three or fewer guesses.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 48.4. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the chances of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 84.6. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer, "FOIST":

Foist means to impose something on someone in a deceitful or dishonest way.

The word is believed to have originated in the late 16th century, likely derived from the obsolete word "foist," meaning to thrust or push.

Foisting often refers to the act of handing someone an undesirable thing, such as a faulty product or an unwelcome task.

It is commonly used in contexts where there is an element of trickery or coercion involved in making someone accept or deal with something.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Forgot to play yesterday?

The Wordle answer for July 14, 2025, was UNDID.

Wordlebot told me that around 22.1% of players got the answer in less than three turns. The average turns taken to solve it was 4.0.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

Wordle #1486, 14 July 2025: UNDID

Wordle #1485, 13 July 2025: GNOME

Wordle #1484, 12 July 2025: EXILE

Wordle #1483, 11 July 2025: BRAND

Wordle #1482, 10 July 2025: JUMPY

Similar to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by the NYT that are equally fun, like Spelling Bee, Connections, and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help solving either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini that you can check out.

