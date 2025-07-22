Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wordle Answers (July 23, 2025): Is today's Wordle giving you a hard time? No problem! In this article, you will find some hints and the final answer to help you solve it on your own.

Ad

If you need a way to boast your vocabulary skills, Wordle is one of the best ways to do so. You have 6 attempts to guess a 5-letter word that changes every day.

However, if you're stuck on today's word, we'll give you some hints to guide you in the right direction. If that doesn't help, we also have today's Wordle answers in this article.

Ready to crack July 23, 2025 Wordle #1495?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

Ad

Trending

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Wednesday, July 23, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Tuesday, July 22, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Let these Wordle hints guide you as you work to solve today’s word:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Ad

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A substance (of molecular formula H₂O) found at room temperature and pressure as a clear liquid; it is present naturally as rain, and found in rivers, lakes and seas; its solid form is ice and its gaseous form is steam."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “W”.

If you’re having trouble solving today’s Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver.

Ad

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Are you stuck on the last turn? We have the Wordle answer right below.

Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, July 23, 2025, is: WATER

If you solved it, fantastic! If not, no big deal—tomorrow’s puzzle is just around the corner.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

Wondering how you stack up against other Wordle players?

Wordlebot says that the average number of guesses for today's wordle answer is 4.1. Approximately 25.1% of players solved it in 3 or fewer guesses.

Ad

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 56.2. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 65.1. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "WATER":

Ad

Water is a vital substance for all known forms of life, constituting about 60% of the human body.

The word "water" comes from the Old English word "wæter," which is related to similar words in other Germanic languages.

Water exists in three states: liquid, solid (ice), and gas (vapor), with its unique properties allowing it to support diverse ecosystems.

Approximately 71% of the Earth's surface is covered by water, primarily in oceans, which hold about 97% of the Earth's total water supply.

Ad

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Forgot to play yesterday?

The Wordle answer for 22 July 2025 was BURNT.

Wordlebot told me that around 40.1% of players got the answer in less than 3 turns. The average turns taken to solve it was 3.5.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1494, 22 July 2025: BURNT

Wordle #1493, 21 July 2025: TIZZY

Wordle #1492, 20 July 2025: BLANK

Wordle #1491, 19 July 2025: SWORD

Ad

Wordle #1490, 18 July 2025: LORIS

Similarly to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by NYT that are equally fun like Spelling Bee, Connections and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help to solve either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryadeepto Sengupta Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.

With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry. Know More

Are you struggling with words while playing Wordle? Try our Wordle Solver to help you narrow down your options.