Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues and Answer for Friday, June 13, 2025

Wordle Answers #1455 (June 13, 2025): In this article, you will find the Wordle answers and hints for June 13, 2025.

Wordle presents a new puzzle daily, challenging players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is a fantastic game to showcase your vocabulary, but it can often be quite challenging.

We will provide all the necessary hints and clues before revealing the word, so you can try to solve the puzzle yourself. We will also analyze today's Wordle difficulty and share some interesting facts about the word of the day.

Now, let's dive into solving Wordle #1455 (June 13, 2025).

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Friday, June 13, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Thursday, June 12, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Today's Wordle answer is just below. But first, here are three hints to help you get there without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "The rounded portion of a ship's hull, forming a transition between the bottom and the sides."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's word's starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “B”.

If you still need help with today's Wordle answer, you can try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last warning for spoilers! The Wordle answer for today is just one scroll away.

Ready?

The Wordle answer for Friday, June 13, 2025, is: BILGE

If you got it right, congratulations! If not, don't worry — there's always tomorrow's puzzle to tackle.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

How did you fare compared to other players?

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses taken to get to today's answer in normal mode is 4.0. Around 23.3% of players solved the puzzle in three or fewer turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 53.6. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the chances of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 83.0. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer, "BILGE":

Bilge refers to the lowest compartment on a ship where water accumulates, often needing to be pumped out to prevent flooding.

The term "bilge water" is used to describe the dirty water collected in this compartment, which can include rainwater and oil.

In a metaphorical sense, "bilge" can also refer to nonsensical or worthless talk, originating from the idea of dirty, unwanted content.

The word "bilge" has maritime roots and is derived from the Middle Dutch word "bilch," meaning "to hold water." It has been used in nautical contexts since at least the 16th century.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Did you miss yesterday's Wordle (#1454)? Or playing from a different timezone? No worries, we've got you covered!

The Wordle answer for June 12, 2025, was VIXEN.

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer in normal mode is 4.4. Around 12.1% of players solved the puzzle in three or fewer turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

Wordle #1454, 12 June 2025: VIXEN

Wordle #1453, 11 June 2025: PLAID

Wordle #1452, 10 June 2025: TAFFY

Wordle #1451, 9 June 2025: BOARD

Wordle #1450, 8 June 2025: LEASE

Similar to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by the NYT that are equally fun, like Spelling Bee, Connections, and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help solving either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini that you can try out.

