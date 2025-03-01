Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Saturday, March 01, 2025

Wordle Answers (March 01, 2025): Is today's Wordle giving you a hard time? No problem! In this article, you will find some hints and the final answer to help you solve it on your own.

Ad

If you need a way to boast your vocabulary skills, Wordle is one of the best ways to do so. You have 6 attempts to guess a 5-letter word that changes every day.

However, if you're stuck on today's word, we'll give you some hints to guide you in the right direction. If that doesn't help, we also have today's Wordle answers in this article.

Ready to crack March 01, 2025 Wordle #1351?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

Ad

Trending

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Saturday, March 01, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Friday, February 28, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Let these Wordle hints guide you as you work to solve today’s word:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Ad

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "To float in the air."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “H”.

If you’re having trouble solving today’s Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Are you stuck on the last turn? We have the Wordle answer right below.

Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, March 01, 2025, is: HOVER

Ad

If you solved it, fantastic! If not, no big deal—tomorrow’s puzzle is just around the corner.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

Wondering how you stack up against other Wordle players?

Wordlebot says that the average number of guesses for today's wordle answer is 4.5. Approximately 15.7% of players solved it in 3 or fewer guesses.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 48.7. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

Ad

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 73.9. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "HOVER":

"Hover" refers to the act of remaining in one place in the air, often used to describe how certain birds, drones, or helicopters stay suspended above the ground.

The word "hover" has its roots in the Middle English term "hoveren," which means to hang or to be suspended.

In technology, "hover" is used to describe user interface actions, such as when a cursor remains over an icon or link without clicking, often triggering a visual change.

Hovercraft are a type of vehicle that can travel over land or water, utilizing the phenomenon of hovering to glide above surfaces.

Ad

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Forgot to play yesterday?

The Wordle answer for 28 February 2025 was FUZZY.

Wordlebot told me that around 2.0% of players got the answer in less than 3 turns. The average turns taken to solve it was 5.0.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1350, 28 February 2025: FUZZY

Wordle #1349, 27 February 2025: LODGE

Wordle #1348, 26 February 2025: AWARD

Wordle #1347, 25 February 2025: DRYER

Ad

Wordle #1346, 24 February 2025: GLAND

Similarly to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by NYT that are equally fun like Spelling Bee, Connections and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help to solve either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you struggling with words while playing Wordle? Try our Wordle Solver to help you narrow down your options.