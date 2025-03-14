Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Friday, March 14, 2025

Wordle Hints (March 14, 2025): Having trouble with today's Wordle? No need to worry! Here are the hints and solutions to help you solve it yourself.

Every day, Wordle challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. Though simple, it can be surprisingly tricky.

We’ll provide essential hints and clues before revealing the solution, giving you a chance to solve it first. We’ll also review today’s Wordle difficulty and uncover some fascinating facts about the word.

Let's get started with today's hints and answer for Wordle #1364.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Friday, March 14, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Thursday, March 13, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Here are the Wordle hints to help you get today's word:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 3 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There is one letter that is repeated twice.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A part of a larger whole, usually in such a form that it is able to be separated from other parts."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “P”.

Our Wordle Solver has all words that are accepted by Wordle.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

If you haven't solved it yet, view the Wordle answer below:

Today's Wordle answer for Friday, March 14, 2025, is: PIECE

Well done if you got the answer right! If not, don’t fret—tomorrow’s Wordle awaits.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

Want to see how your Wordle skills compare to others?

According to Wordlebot, today's answer was guessed in an average of 3.6 attempts. Roughly 37.8% of players cracked it within 3 guesses.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 62.0. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 83.7. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "PIECE":

The word "piece" originates from the Old French word "piece," meaning a fragment or part of something.

"Piece" is commonly used in various contexts, such as a piece of art, a piece of music, or a piece of cake, referring to a portion of a whole.

In informal language, "piece" can refer to an item or object in a general sense, often used to denote something of lesser value.

The term is also used in phrases like "piece of mind," meaning a sense of calm or tranquility.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Weren't able to play yesterday's Wordle #1363? Don't fret!

The Wordle answer for yesterday, 13 March 2025, was CHASE.

Wordlebot shows that the average number of guesses for yesterday's answer was 2.9, with 61.2% of players solving it within 3 turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1363, 13 March 2025: CHASE

Wordle #1362, 12 March 2025: MANGO

Wordle #1361, 11 March 2025: TRACK

Wordle #1360, 10 March 2025: SPITE

Wordle #1359, 9 March 2025: GREED

If you're a fan of word games, there are many more awesome games hosted by the New York Times everyday. Check out our tools to help you solve them:

Are you struggling with words while playing Wordle?