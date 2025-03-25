Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues, and Answer For Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Wordle Answers #1375 (March 25, 2025): In this article, you will find Wordle answers and hints for March 25, 2025.

Wordle presents a new puzzle daily, challenging players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. It is a fantastic game to showcase your vocabulary, but it can often be quite challenging.

We will provide all the necessary hints and clues before revealing the word, so you can try to solve it yourself. We will also analyze today's Wordle difficulty and share some interesting facts about the word.

Let's dive into solving today's Wordle #1375 (March 25, 2025) with a little help from us.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Tuesday, March 25, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Monday, March 24, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Today's Wordle answer is just below. But first, here are three hints to help you get there without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 1 vowel.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A flat, rigid structure, fixed at right angles to a wall or forming a part of a cabinet, desk etc., and used to support, store or display objects."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “S”.

If you still need help with today's Wordle Answer, you can try our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last warning for spoilers! The Wordle answer for today is just one scroll away.

Ready?

Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, March 25, 2025, is: SHELF

If you got it right, congratulations! If not, don't worry — there's always tomorrow's puzzle to tackle.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

How did you fare among other players?

According to Wordlebot, the average number of guesses taken to get to today's answer in normal mode is 3.9. Around 24.5% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 53.9. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 85.9. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer "SHELF":

The word "shelf" comes from the Old English word "scylfe," which referred to a ledge or shelf-like structure.

Shelves are commonly used in homes and offices for storing and displaying items, playing an important role in organization and decoration.

In libraries and bookstores, shelves are used to store books, promoting easy access and retrieval of information.

The concept of shelving has evolved, leading to various types such as floating shelves, adjustable shelves, and corner shelving, catering to different needs and styles.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Did you miss yesterday's Wordle #1374? Or playing from a different timezone? No worries, we've got you covered!

The wordle answer for March 24, 2025, was ANGLE.

According to wordlebot, the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer in normal mode is 3.8. Around 31.9% of players solved the answer in 3 or fewer turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

