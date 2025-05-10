Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Saturday, May 10, 2025

Wordle Hints (May 10, 2025): Having trouble with today's Wordle? No need to worry! Here are the hints and solutions to help you solve it yourself.

Every day, Wordle challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. Though simple, it can be surprisingly tricky.

We’ll provide essential hints and clues before revealing the solution, giving you a chance to solve the puzzles first. We’ll also review today’s Wordle difficulty and uncover some fascinating facts about the word.

Let's get started with today's hints and answer for Wordle #1421.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Saturday, May 10, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Friday, May 9, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Here are the Wordle hints to help you get today's word:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "An often humid, yellowish froth produced by fermenting malt worts, and used to brew beer, leaven bread, and also used in certain medicines."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “Y”.

Our Wordle Solver has all words that are accepted by Wordle.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

If you haven't solved it yet, view the Wordle answer below:

Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, May 10, 2025, is: YEAST

Well done if you got the answer right! If not, don’t fret—tomorrow’s Wordle awaits.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

Want to see how your Wordle skills compare to others?

According to Wordlebot, today's answer was guessed in an average of 4.2 attempts. Roughly 24.4% of players cracked it within 3 guesses.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 57.8. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 84.7. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "YEAST":

Yeast is a type of microorganism, specifically a fungus, that is crucial for fermentation processes in baking and brewing.

There are over 1,500 known species of yeast, with Saccharomyces cerevisiae being the most commonly used in baking and brewing.

Yeast converts sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide through fermentation, which is essential for making bread rise and producing alcoholic beverages.

Yeast has been used by humans for thousands of years, with evidence of its use in ancient Egyptian bread-making and beer production.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Weren't able to play yesterday's Wordle #1420? Don't fret!

The Wordle answer for yesterday, 9 May 2025, was TRIPE.

Wordlebot shows that the average number of guesses for yesterday's answer was 3.7, with 37.7% of players solving it within 3 turns.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1420, 9 May 2025: TRIPE

Wordle #1419, 8 May 2025: BALMY

Wordle #1418, 7 May 2025: MACHO

Wordle #1417, 6 May 2025: SUITE

Wordle #1416, 5 May 2025: SHUSH

If you're a fan of word games, there are many more awesome games hosted by the New York Times everyday. Check out our tools to help you solve them:

