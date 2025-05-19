Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Monday, May 19, 2025

Wordle Hints and Answers #1430 (May 19, 2025): Need help cracking today's Wordle? We've got today's Wordle hints and answers to guide you through it!

Ad

Wordle offers a fresh puzzle every day, pushing players to guess a five-letter word within six tries. It’s an excellent way to flex your vocabulary muscles, but the difficulty of the puzzle can be daunting at times.

We’ll give you some hints and clues before revealing the answer, so you can try to solve it on your own first. We’ll also break down the difficulty level of today’s Wordle and uncover some fun facts about the word of the day.

Ad

Trending

Are you ready to solve Wordle #1430 (May 19, 2025)?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Monday, May 19, 2025, in this article. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find the Wordle answers for Sunday, May 18, 2025, here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Are you about to lose your Wordle streak? Check these hints to make sure you maintain it:

Ad

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 1 vowel.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "A sticky, gummy substance secreted by trees; sap."

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's word's starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “P”.

Check our Wordle Solver if you're still stuck with today's game.

Ad

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Last chance to try it on your own. Today's Wordle answers are right below.

Ready?

The Wordle answer for Monday, May 19, 2025, is: PITCH

How many turns did it take for you to solve today's Wordle? I was able to do it in four.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

The NYT Wordlebot will tell you how you have performed in today's game.

It took around 3.8 guesses on average to get today's Wordle answer, while 30.8% of players got the answer within three turns.

Ad

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 54.0. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the chances of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 82.9. The higher the number (up to 99), the higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's Wordle answer, "PITCH":

Ad

The word "pitch" can refer to the degree of highness or lowness of a sound, commonly used in music and sound engineering.

In sports like baseball, a "pitch" is the act of throwing the ball towards the batter, which is a critical part of the game.

In the context of sales or presentations, a "pitch" is a persuasive presentation to convince someone to buy or support an idea.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

If you're seeing this from a different time zone, then you can view yesterday's answer here.

Ad

The Wordle answer for May 18, 2025, was "LIVID".

Wordlebot reports that the average number of guesses to get yesterday's answer was 4.0, and 19.3% of players got it in three turns or less.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous Wordle answers? Here is a complete list of Wordle answers from the last five days:

Wordle #1429, 18 May 2025: LIVID

Wordle #1428, 17 May 2025: GROWN

Wordle #1427, 16 May 2025: FIFTH

Wordle #1426, 15 May 2025: EAGER

Wordle #1425, 14 May 2025: BONGO

If you aren't aware, there are many more games that you can play on the New York Times. We have built some tools to help you solve them.

Check out our Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper, and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini if you find yourself in a pinch while playing these games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryadeepto Sengupta Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.

With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry. Know More

Are you struggling with words while playing Wordle? Try our Wordle Solver to help you narrow down your options.