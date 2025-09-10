Today’s NYT Wordle Hints, Clues And Answer For Thursday, September 11, 2025

Wordle Answers (September 11, 2025): Is today's Wordle giving you a hard time? No problem! In this article, you will find some hints and the final answer to help you solve it on your own.

If you need a way to boast your vocabulary skills, Wordle is one of the best ways to do so. You have 6 attempts to guess a 5-letter word that changes every day.

However, if you're stuck on today's word, we'll give you some hints to guide you in the right direction. If that doesn't help, we also have today's Wordle answers in this article.

Ready to crack September 11, 2025 Wordle #1545?

WARNING: Spoilers ahead! Only read on if you want to know today's Wordle answers.

PS: We're revealing the Wordle answers for Thursday, September 11, 2025. If you're looking for yesterday's answers, find Wordle answers for Wednesday, September 10, 2025 here.

Today's Daily Wordle Hints

Let these Wordle hints guide you as you work to solve today’s word:

Wordle Hint 1: How many vowels are present in today's word?

Today's word has 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 2: How many double letters are there in today's word?

There are no repeated letters.

Wordle Hint 3: What does today's word mean?

Today's word means "An item of furniture used to sit on or in, comprising a seat, legs, back, and sometimes arm rests, for use by one person. Compare stool, couch, sofa, settee, loveseat and bench."

Some synonyms for today’s word are "chair" and "officer".

Wordle Hint 4: What is today's wordle starting or ending letter?

Today’s word starts with “C”.

If you’re having trouble solving today’s Wordle, try out our Wordle Solver.

Today's Daily Wordle Answer

Are you stuck on the last turn? We have the Wordle answer right below.

Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, September 11, 2025, is: CHAIR

If you solved it, fantastic! If not, no big deal—tomorrow’s puzzle is just around the corner.

Today's Wordle Difficulty

Wondering how you stack up against other Wordle players?

Wordlebot says that the average number of guesses for today's wordle answer is 3.2. Approximately 52.4% of players solved it in 3 or fewer guesses.

The average luck score of all players for today's word is 69.4. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the possibility of players eliminating possible solutions with every guess.

The average skill score of all players for today's word is 83.5. Higher the number (upto 99), higher the efficiency of player guesses based on all possible solutions.

Interesting Facts About Today's Word

Here are some interesting facts about today's wordle answer "CHAIR":

The word "chair" originates from the Latin word "cathedra," which means a seat or a chair, and is also related to the word "cathedral," referring to the bishop's chair.

Chairs have been used since ancient times, with early examples found in Egyptian tombs dating back to 3000 B.C.

There are various types of chairs, including armchairs, dining chairs, office chairs, and rocking chairs, each designed for different purposes and comfort levels.

The ergonomic design of modern office chairs focuses on supporting the body during long periods of sitting, which has become increasingly important in today's work environments.

Yesterday Wordle Answers

Forgot to play yesterday?

The Wordle answer for 10 September 2025 was POUTY.

Wordlebot told me that around 29.9% of players got the answer in less than 3 turns. The average turns taken to solve it was 3.8.

Previous Wordle Answers

Looking for previous wordle answers? Here is a complete list of wordle answers from last 5 days:

Wordle #1544, 10 September 2025: POUTY

Wordle #1543, 9 September 2025: TRICK

Wordle #1542, 8 September 2025: CHIRP

Wordle #1541, 7 September 2025: TENOR

Wordle #1540, 6 September 2025: BULGE

Similarly to Wordle, there are other word games hosted by NYT that are equally fun like Spelling Bee, Connections and the famous NYT Crosswords.

If you need help to solve either of these games, we have built tools like the Spelling Bee Solver, Connections Helper and Crossword Answers for the NYT Mini to help you out.

About the author Suryadeepto Sengupta Suryadeepto Sengupta is a Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda by profession, and a software engineer by education.

With a passion for video games from a young age, he prefers single-player titles with amazing stories and a rich world. From the business model of indie devs and AAA studios to the in-depth lore behind a game or the sheer brilliance of the gameplay design, Suryadeepto is always up for an extended discussion in and around the great video game industry. Know More

