Why did Clash Royale disable 2v2 League? (Feb 10, 2025)

Supercell temporarily disabled the Clash Royale 2v2 League mode on February 10, 2025. The developer announced this through an X post, where they stated that players were getting only one type of chest upon winning battles and climbing through the ladder. This seems to have displeased many players since the 2v2 League is a highly anticipated temporary mode.

Considering the disabling of events has risen in frequency in the last few months, there is rising concern among the playerbase.

Clash Royale 2v2 mode: Potential fix time explored

So far, the developer hasn’t stated specific reasons why some players were receiving the same chest repeatedly. In the X post, they said it was “Due to unforeseen issues.”

We don’t have an estimate as to when the 2v2 League will come back since there is not much information available. However, a post by trusted creator RoyaleAPI stated that it might not be back today. It might even take a few days or weeks before it comes back.

The last time the 2v2 League was taken down was in November 2024. Even that was a chest-related issue. The mode was absent for more than three days. A similar situation happened with last year's 20-Win Challenge as well, where the event was postponed by six days.

Players look forward to earning various rewards and competing against others when they play these events, as it provides them with a satisfactory and rewarding experience. As a result, this should be the priority of the developers. As they work on a concrete fix, they decided it's best to disable the mode for now.

