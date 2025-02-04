Clash Royale February 2025 Roadmap: All events and challenges explored

Supercell has just released the Clash Royale February 2025 Roadmap, giving players insight into upcoming events and challenges. The February 2025 season is set to start with the returning Super Touchdown event, where players aim to place their troops on the opponent's territory. Additionally, all the event challenges will grant players exclusive banner frames and decorations as completion rewards.

This article highlights all the events and challenges listed in the Clash Royale February 2025 roadmap.

Clash Royale February 2025 Roadmap: Super Touchdown and other challenges

Here are all the events and challenges mentioned in the Clash Royale February 2025 Roadmap:

1) Super Touchdown

Banner decoration for Super Touchdown (Image via Supercell)

The Super Touchdown is a temporary game mode where players aim to get their troops in their opponent's side of the arena. Whichever player manages to accomplish the goal first wins the current round. This is the first event listed in the Clash Royale February 2025 Roadmap, and its dates are as follows:

The event started on February 3 and will run till February 10, 2025.

The event challenge starts on February 7 and runs till February 10, 2025.

2) Power of Love

The banner frame reward for Runic Rampage event (Image via Supercell)

In Clash Royale, the Power of Love is a recurring game mode that features a Love Buff mechanic. In the event battles, a Love Buff spawns every 15 seconds on both sides of the arena. Picking the buff transforms nearby enemy troops into allies for a short duration. The event schedule is given below:

The event starts on February 10 and will run till February 17, 2025.

The event challenge will commence on February 14 and will be available for the remainder of the event.

3) Runic Rampage

Reward banner decoration for Runic Rampage (Image via Supercell)

The Runic Rampage event is set to feature the newly released Berserker in Clash Royale alongside the Rune Mechanic. These troops make a strong combination where the Rune Giant buffs Berserker's attacks, who can utilize this buff consistently thanks to her rapid attacks.

This event will run for seven days:

Event: February 10 to February 17, 2025.

Event challenge: February 10 to February 17, 2025.

4) Lumberjack Evolution Draft

Banner frame for Lumberjack evolution draft (Image via Supercell)

It will be a draft event featuring the latest Lumberjack evolution in Clash Royale. When an evolved Lumberjack is defeated, an invincible Rage Ghost spawns and attacks enemies till the Rage spell runs out.

The event arrives on February 24 and will run till March 3, 2025.

The event challenge is set to run from February 28 to March 3, 2025.

This is the final event announced in the Clash Royale 2025 Roadmap and will end the Lumber Love season.

