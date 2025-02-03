Clash Royale Lumber Love season: New card, evolution, and more

The latest Clash Royale Lumber Love season is here, introducing several new features to improve the meta. Among them, the top highlight is a new Common rarity card and the powerful Clash Royale Lumberjack Evolution. Furthermore, there are a variety of events and challenges to reward players based on their performance worldwide.

This article provides further details of the Clash Royale Lumber Love season.

Berserker: New card in Clash Royale Lumber Love season

Berserker card (Image via Supercell)

The Berserker is the latest 2-Elixir melee troop in Clash Royale. While she may appear small and unassuming, her incredibly fast hit speed makes her a relentless attacker. Due to her rapid attacks, she frequently requires her axes to be sharpened.

Unlike most 2-Elixir troops, which are typically swarms, such as Bats or Goblins, the Berserker in Clash Royale fights alone. She possesses higher hit points and is resilient to most spells that would instantly eliminate weaker troops. However, her increased durability comes at the cost of reduced damage per second, making her less effective in direct melee engagements against stronger enemies.

Lumberjack: New card evolution in Clash Royale Lumber Love season

Lumberjack requires six Wild Shards to evolve (Image via Supercell)

The Lumberjack is the second Legendary rarity card to evolve in Clash Royale after Mega Knight Evolution. The traditional Lumberjack is known for dropping a Rage spell upon defeat, boosting the attack speed and movement of surrounding troops. With his Evolution, the Lumberjack returns as a Lumberghost, remaining invisible while under the effects of Rage.

The Lumberghost continues to attack at high speed and is especially dangerous when targeting enemy Towers. However, he can still be distracted by opposing troops and buildings, and certain spells can remove him from his Rage-induced invisibility.

Events & challenges in Clash Royale Lumber Love season

1) Super Touchdown (1v1) – February 3-10

This event challenges players to score touchdowns by advancing troops across the opponent’s end zone.

Challenge: February 7-10

February 7-10 Reward: Banner Decoration

2) Power of Love (1v1, 2v2) – February 10-17

A Valentine’s Day-themed event where troops can be charmed to fight for the enemy team.

Challenge: February 14-17

February 14-17 Reward: Banner Frame

3) Runic Rampage (1v1) – February 17-24

Players can experience the synergy of the fast-attacking Berserker and the powerful Rune Giant.

Challenge: February 21-24

February 21-24 Reward: Banner Decoration

4) Lumberjack Evolution Draft (1v1) – February 24-March 3

A draft-style challenge where players must adapt to the powerful new Lumberjack Evolution.

Challenge: February 28-March 3

February 28-March 3 Reward: Banner Frame

Game mode and Diamond Pass changes in Clash Royale Lumber Love season

Diamond Pass Royale (Image via Supercell)

From February 10 to 24, the 2v2 Ladder game mode makes a comeback, allowing players to team up with friends or random teammates to climb the leaderboard. With proper coordination and skill, they can achieve the required victories and claim their rewards.

Furthermore, Supercell has removed the 100 Crowns boost from the Diamond Pass Royale. This will decrease the value of the monthly Pass, which might hamper their sale for the February 2025 season.

