Next big gacha game? Silver Palace surges to 2 million pre-registrations in just 10 days

Silver Palace is an open-world action role-playing game by Elementa, built with Unreal Engine 5. The title was announced with a trailer and gameplay showcase video on its official YouTube channel. The gameplay video reveals anime-style characters, both male and female. It also shows the MC mounting a mechanical or magical horse to ride around the city. What's more, the horse doesn’t just gallop but flies as well.

The title crossed two million sign-ups within a short period. Elementa went to the title’s official X handle and announced that the title crossed two million sign-ups. The developers are also holding an event to celebrate the record pre-registrations.

Silver Palace crosses 2 million pre-registrations, celebrates with a giveaway

Elementa announced the pre-registrations for Silver Palace on May 11, 2025. The gameplay showcase and trailer video shared on the title’s official YouTube channel created a massive buzz in the gacha community, with over two million people signing up for the title.

To celebrate the occasion, the developers are holding an event, which started on May 23 and will be available until June 5, 2025, UTC+8. Those interested can participate in the event by following the title’s official X handle and retweeting the above-given post. Elementa will randomly select 25 people as winners, all of whom will get an Amazon Gift Card worth 30 USD.

What is Silver Palace about? Gameplay, Combat, and Story

Silver Palace is a gacha ARPG title that will be available for PC and mobile devices. Its gameplay, aesthetics, and combat have played a huge role in creating the game’s hype. Players as Detective (male or female) will solve mysteries, fight monsters disguised as humans, and roam freely in Silvernia, set in Victorian aesthetics.

The gameplay video showcased a smooth and flashy combat style. It shows the MC parrying the enemy’s attacks with a sword, then switching to a pistol to deal damage from afar, mixing ranged and melee combat styles.

Additionally, players can switch between other characters to deliver QTE combos. They can stealthily sneak behind enemies to subdue and knock them out by suffocating or using injections.

As mentioned, players can mount a flying horse to go to different places. However, it is not the only mode of transportation. One can also travel using zip lines across places, and climb up onto high places with a whip-like thing.

The story follows the Detective, who was forced to leave the metropolis in the aftermath of a disaster, and has returned to Silvernia after three years. Following their return, the Detective is tasked with solving crimes and finding hidden truths about Silvernia.

