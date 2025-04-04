Overpower in Marvel Strike Force: Everything you need to know

Overpower in Marvel Strike Force is a new mechanic introduced to restore balance to battles and ensure that character progression has a meaningful impact. Over the past seven years, the game has introduced multiple layers of power progression, including Character Levels, Gear Tiers, and Iso-8 enhancements. However, as these upgrades became more complex, their effects on combat diminished.

Overpower aims to fix this issue by amplifying the power of upgraded characters, eliminating situations where progression feels ineffective.

This article discusses everything you need to know about Overpower in Marvel Strike Force.

How does Overpower in Marvel Strike Force work?

Daredevil can be overpowered (Image via Scopely)

Overpower in Marvel Strike Force grants combat boosts to characters when they face an opponent with a lower Overpower Rank. This system is automatic and does not require additional purchases or separate progression paths.

At launch, Overpower will introduce 12 ranks that characters can unlock by reaching milestones in Character Level, Gear Tier, and Iso-8.

Here are the unlocking levels of various ranks in Overpower:

Rank 1: Unlocks at Character Level 90

Unlocks at Character Level 90 Rank 2: Unlocks at Gear Tier 17

Unlocks at Gear Tier 17 Rank 3: Unlocks at Iso-8 Blue Level 3

Unlocks at Iso-8 Blue Level 3 Rank 4: Unlocks at Character Level 95

Unlocks at Character Level 95 Rank 5: Unlocks at Gear Tier 18

Unlocks at Gear Tier 18 Rank 6: Unlocks at Iso-8 Blue Level 5

Unlocks at Iso-8 Blue Level 5 Rank 7: Unlocks at Character Level 100

Unlocks at Character Level 100 Rank 8: Unlocks at Gear Tier 19

Unlocks at Gear Tier 19 Rank 9: Unlocks at Iso-8 Purple Level 3

Unlocks at Iso-8 Purple Level 3 Rank 10: Unlocks at Character Level 105

Unlocks at Character Level 105 Rank 11: Unlocks at Gear Tier 20

Unlocks at Gear Tier 20 Rank 12: Unlocks at Iso-8 Purple Level 5 (unobtainable at launch)

Higher-ranked characters will receive increased combat bonuses when facing lower-ranked opponents, ensuring that investments in character progression directly influence battle outcomes.

Bonuses offered through Overpower in Marvel Strike Force

To further enhance gameplay dynamics, Overpower in Marvel Strike Force introduces tiered combat bonuses.

The first tier provides a moderate boost, activated when a character is ahead in one progression area. The second grants a more significant advantage when an opponent is behind in two areas. The third delivers the highest bonus when a character leads in all three progression tracks.

At launch, only Tier 1 bonuses will be active, allowing players to gradually adjust to the system before higher-tier bonuses are introduced in future updates.

Exclusive to PvP game modes

The Starjammer team has good synergy for PvP mode (Image via Scopely)

Overpower will initially be exclusive to PvP game modes, such as Alliance War, Cosmic Crucible, Arena, and Real-Time Arena, where roster investment plays a crucial role. The system does not alter Power Level numbers but ensures that upgraded characters perform better in combat.

Despite its impact, Overpower does not replace gameplay elements like synergy, counters, and team composition. Instead, it reinforces the importance of character progression, making battles more rewarding while still requiring skillful decision-making to secure victories.

