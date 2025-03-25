Marvel Strike Force Chaotic Storm Raids update: Everything you need to know

The Marvel Strike Force Chaotic Storm Raids update will introduce a more adaptable system to support evolving Alliances, launching on March 27 at 2 pm (PDT). With teams comprising players of varying Total Collection Power (TCP), this update features a flexible Raid structure alongside the Individual Raid Difficulty Selector, enabling a more customized gameplay experience.

This article further describes the details of the Marvel Strike Force Chaotic Storm Raids update.

Marvel Strike Force Chaotic Storm Raids overview

Chaotic Storm Raids will replace all Green Raids, including Ultimus, Doom, Incursion, and Orchis. Players at Commander Level 20 or above will be able to participate in these new Raids, ensuring access to essential resources. Any ongoing Green Raids at the time of the transition will be allowed to finish before being fully replaced.

Players will have two options when participating in Chaotic Storm Raids:

Chaotic Storm Raids : Designed for new and mid-level Alliances, as well as those with varied TCP levels. This option allows players to customize the difficulty of each Raid node using the Individual Raid Difficulty Selector.

: Designed for new and mid-level Alliances, as well as those with varied TCP levels. This option allows players to customize the difficulty of each Raid node using the Individual Raid Difficulty Selector. Chaotic Storm Raids (Omega): Intended for competitive Alliances with high TCP rosters. This option offers greater rewards but requires a uniform difficulty setting for all standard nodes.

New boss lane details mentioned in the Marvel Strike Force Chaotic Storm Raids update

Player can use Starjammer team for the challenge (Image via Scopely)

Both versions of the Chaotic Storm Raid will feature an optional boss lane available to all Alliance members. These boss nodes do not contribute to the Alliance's completion percentage, allowing players to opt out without negatively impacting the team. The difficulty of boss nodes can be individually adjusted, provided it is set at a level higher than the Alliance’s base difficulty.

The Marvel Strike Force Chaotic Storm Raids will include six difficulty levels, each with specific restrictions:

Default : No restrictions

: No restrictions Difficulty 1 : Trait-based node restrictions

: Trait-based node restrictions Difficulty 2 : Requires Green Level 5 Iso-8

: Requires Green Level 5 Iso-8 Difficulty 3 : Requires Blue Level 3 Iso-8

: Requires Blue Level 3 Iso-8 Difficulty 4 : Requires Purple Level 1 Iso-8

: Requires Purple Level 1 Iso-8 Difficulty 5: Requires Purple Level 3 Iso-8

Higher difficulty levels (starting from Difficulty 3) will introduce special enemies with unique debuffs affecting player squads. These effects will only apply during the first attempt at a node:

Bio nodes – Shadow King (Chaos) : Applies Psychic Scar, reducing Active Healing by 50% and preventing Speed Bar gain from non-standard sources.

: Applies Psychic Scar, reducing Active Healing by 50% and preventing Speed Bar gain from non-standard sources. Mutant nodes – Madelyne Pryor (Chaos) : Applies Cerebral Wound, reducing Active Healing by 50%.

: Applies Cerebral Wound, reducing Active Healing by 50%. Mystic nodes – Emma Frost (Chaos) : Applies Mind Fracture, reducing Active Healing by 50%.

: Applies Mind Fracture, reducing Active Healing by 50%. Skill nodes – Jean Grey (Chaos) : Applies Psychic Backlash, reducing the duration of all positive effects by three whenever an ally assists.

: Applies Psychic Backlash, reducing the duration of all positive effects by three whenever an ally assists. Tech nodes – Psylocke (Chaos): Applies Mental Decay, reducing Active Healing by 50%.

Marvel Strike Force Chaotic Storm Raids rewards

2000 received Gold reward (Image via Scopely)

Unlike previous Raids, Chaotic Storm Raid will distribute more rewards within nodes rather than through Alliance completion. This adjustment ensures individual players, including those in smaller or less active Alliances, can still earn meaningful rewards. However, in Chaotic Storm Omega, the majority of rewards will still be tied to Alliance completion.

Rewards include:

Gear Orb Fragments

Raid Credits

Gold

Individual Raid Difficulty Selector feature of Marvel Strike Force Chaotic Storm Raids

Players can use Stryfe in easy mode (Image via Scopely)

The Individual Raid Difficulty Selector allows players to customize their challenge on a node-by-node basis, adjusting enemy stats and potential rewards accordingly. This feature applies to Marvel Strike Force Chaotic Storm Raids and boss nodes in Chaotic Storm Omega.

Here's how it works:

Base difficulty selection: When launching a Chaotic Storm Raid, Alliance Leaders choose a base difficulty. Personalizing nodes: Players can increase (but not decrease) the difficulty of individual nodes beyond the base level. Reset feature: If a player finds a node too difficult, they can reset it. Resetting restores enemy health and ability energy but retains the player’s character status and spent Raid Energy. Alliance support: If a teammate is defeated in a node, another member can reset it on their behalf.

