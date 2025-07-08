PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes: Transformers mode, new Classic mode updates, and more

The PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes went live recently, and the community is excited to learn more about the new content arriving in the game with the latest update. According to the official website, the developer is bringing a new Transformers mode in this update as a part of the title's recent collaboration with the franchise.

This article provides comprehensive PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes to help you stay ahead of your peers. Read on to explore more.

PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes: Transformers update

The new Transformers mode is an Erangle-based game mode where you can summon Optimus Prime and Megatron to assist you in battle. According to the official website, the new game mode arrived on July 7, 2025, and it will run until September 2, 2025. It will be available in Erangle, Sanhok, and Livik maps in both Ranked and Unranked matches.

Read on for more details about PUBG Mobile 3.9 update's new themed mode:

Themed Mode

Summoning & Upgrading Transformers

Summoning: After the match begins, locate a Spacebridge Beacon on the map. When the sky turns starry, raise the beacon and fire a beam of light into the sky to establish a connection with Cybertron. When the timer ends, Optimus Prime and Megatron will arrive and randomly choose two summoners to support. Energon and Cybertronian Supply Crates may also appear at their location.

After the match begins, locate a Spacebridge Beacon on the map. When the sky turns starry, raise the beacon and fire a beam of light into the sky to establish a connection with Cybertron. When the timer ends, Optimus Prime and Megatron will arrive and randomly choose two summoners to support. Energon and Cybertronian Supply Crates may also appear at their location. Optimus Prime & Megatron : Both Transformers can convert between alt and bot forms and unleash special skills in battle. After landing, they can be upgraded with Energon to unlock a powerful ultimate skill.

: Both Transformers can convert between alt and bot forms and unleash special skills in battle. After landing, they can be upgraded with Energon to unlock a powerful ultimate skill. Cybertronian Supply Crate : Contains lots of supplies.

: Contains lots of supplies. Energon Supply Crate : Contains Energon used to upgrade the Transformers in addition to supplies.

: Contains Energon used to upgrade the Transformers in addition to supplies. Upgrading: Collect Energon from the battleground to level them up and unlock their ultimate skill.

Transformer - Optimus Prime

Optimus Prime robot and vehicle form (Image via Tencent Games)

Alt Form (4-Seater Vehicle): A red semi-truck that provides strong defense and can be repeatedly activated. Players within are extremely well-protected.

Robot Form (Melee Attacker):

Basic Attack - Axe Attack : Deliver three attacks in quick succession. Left cleave → right cleave → forward thrust.

: Deliver three attacks in quick succession. Left cleave → right cleave → forward thrust. Ultimate Skill - Charge Slam: A high-speed dash attack that quickly closes the distance. Hitting Megatron slows him down, allowing Optimus Prime to follow up with more melee attacks. This skill deals damage to Megatron, players, and vehicles.

Transformer - Megatron

Alt Form (4-Seater Vehicle): An armed tank built like a moving fortress and can be repeatedly activated. Convert while on the move or on the spot, and gain a charged fusion blast.

Megatron robot and Vehicle forms (Image via Tencent Games)

Robot Form (Ranged Conqueror):

Basic Attack - Cannon: Contains five shots. Tap and hold to keep firing. Each shot reloads individually on a short cooldown.

Contains five shots. Tap and hold to keep firing. Each shot reloads individually on a short cooldown. Ultimate Skill - Fusion Blast: Tap and hold to unleash a charged attack. This skill deals more damage the longer it charges. Firing pushes Megatron back, creating distance. Hitting Optimus Prime slows him down, allowing Megatron to follow up with more ranged attacks. The explosion creates a large spherical detection zone. The number of players and vehicles inside it will be displayed at the bottom of Megatron's crosshair. This skill deals damage to Optimus Prime, players, and vehicles.

Transformers Archrival Showdown:

When Optimus Prime and Megatron encounter each other on the battleground, a showdown will take place in Erangel. A duel zone will appear nearby, trapping the two Transformers bots inside. Only the victor can leave the zone and continue the match.

In the duel zone, all members of the teams piloting Optimus Prime and Megatron will receive a temporary bonus respawn chance. It lasts until the player exits the duel zone, or the showdown has been won.

Transformers Activation:

If a Transformers bot's Health is completely depleted, they will enter recovery mode. You can interact with them at this time to reactivate them. When they are defeated in the duel zone during a showdown, they will be terminated by the victor and leave the battleground.

Transformers Energon Depletion:

Optimus Prime and Megatron's Energon will gradually deplete as the match goes on. At this time, they will change to their vehicle form and will no longer be able to transform.

Transformers Results Screen Performance:

Join the Transformers Showdown event from the Lobby to obtain a Transformers Token. The Transformers Token can only be brought into Ranked Themed Erangel in Squad mode.

You must be in a team of 4 players to activate the Transformers' trial. (Only 1 player on the team needs to possess a token.)

When you defeat your Transformer bot's archrival, the trial challenge will automatically begin.

Themed Areas

Neon Outpost:

A space outpost brimming with neon lights and a tech-infused atmosphere.

The outpost consists of three areas: an arena, a black market, and an energy plant.

There is a core crate on the second floor of the main arena building that opens automatically after a countdown.

The black market includes a burger joint and repair shop. Interact with the machine at the burger joint to obtain a special consumable: the Cosmic Burger.

Robots patrol the outpost. You can climb onto their heads to ride them or destroy them to get supplies.

Astro Den - Neon Outpost:

An enclosed building located within the Neon Outpost where players engage in melee brawls.

The den can be accessed through portals in the outpost.

Inside the den, you can only fight using weapons that spawn there, most of which are melee weapons.

When eliminated inside, you will respawn immediately above the Neon Outpost, and this does not use a respawn chance. The last team standing at the end of the countdown wins rewards.

Astro Den - Outskirts:

Like the Astro Den in the Neon Outpost, you can only fight using weapons that spawn there, and most are melee weapons.

The difference is that this den is located in the outskirts, and your opponents are bots instead of real players. Complete the challenge to get rewards.

Cosmic Meteorite Checkpoint:

Teleport to the top of a meteorite at the edge of the universe, where you can gaze down upon Earth with Optimus Prime and Megatron. Join in a special performance to celebrate Earth Day.

A variety of interactive performances await. Each area features its own special pose that you can use to take photos. There are also random surprises to look forward to.

Earth Device: After checking in, the Transformers will leave behind an Earth Device that displays the Earth Day date to commemorate the occasion.

Head to the Earth Device to claim a Meteorite Pack, which contains supplies.

Themed Items

Cosmic Hoverboard: High-Mobility Portable Vehicle

It can be carried and allows for high-speed travel, but you won't be able to fire your weapons when riding it.

It can be upgraded two times using collected hoverboard cores.

Once upgraded, the hoverboard gains a double jump, boost, and hover to aid your adventures.

PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes: Classic Mode update

The developer promised certain Classic Mode updates in the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes. This includes the arrival of a new weapon and a new attachment.

New Weapon: ASM Abakan

New ASM weapon in PUBG Mobile (Image via Tencent Games)

Uses 5.56mm ammo and has three firing modes: full-auto, two-shot burst, and single-shot.

Fires two highly precise shots in quick succession before returning to its normal firing rate and accuracy.

Weapon Adjustment: DSR Availability

The DSR now costs 35 Shop Tokens at in-match Supply Shops instead of 40.

It can also appear in air drops or, rarely, on the ground.

Attachment Updates

New Attachment: Barrel Extender (Sniper Rifle). The previous Barrel Extender (AR, Sniper Rifles) is now called Barrel Extender (AR).

Existing Attachments:

Magazine Adjustments: Quickdraw Mag: Reloads even faster than before. The Extended Quickdraw Mag remains unchanged.

Muzzle Adjustments:

Compensator : Improves firing stability.

: Improves firing stability. Muzzle Brake : Provides less horizontal and vertical recoil control, but increases view stability when firing and reduced firing sway.

: Provides less horizontal and vertical recoil control, but increases view stability when firing and reduced firing sway. AR/SMG Barrel Extender : Slightly increases bullet damage.

: Slightly increases bullet damage. Sniper Rifle Barrel Extender : Significantly increases bullet damage, but slightly increases firing sway.

: Significantly increases bullet damage, but slightly increases firing sway. Suppressor: Slightly reduces bullet spread.

Attachment Availability Adjustments:

Muzzle Brakes are no longer sold in Supply Shops and can instead be picked up from the ground.

Barrel Extenders are now available in Supply Shops and on the ground.

Backpack Interface: You can now view attachment attributes and details more intuitively from the backpack.

You can now view attachment attributes and details more intuitively from the backpack. Solo Training Grounds Update: You can now pick up Barrel Extenders, Heavy Stocks, and the ASM Abakan at the Solo Training Grounds.

You can now pick up Barrel Extenders, Heavy Stocks, and the ASM Abakan at the Solo Training Grounds. New Immersive Experience: The new immersive plane cabin performance lets you interact with teammates on the plane to get your adrenaline pumping before the battle begins!

The new immersive plane cabin performance lets you interact with teammates on the plane to get your adrenaline pumping before the battle begins! Vehicle Highlights: Added a new Vehicle Highlights feature that transforms the thrilling vehicle combat maneuvers into exclusive highlight animations.

Added a new Vehicle Highlights feature that transforms the thrilling vehicle combat maneuvers into exclusive highlight animations. Med Kit Improvement: You can now sprint immediately after using a Med Kit.

You can now sprint immediately after using a Med Kit. Vehicle Effects : Added drifting tire mark effects.

: Added drifting tire mark effects. 2-Wheel Vehicle Drifting (Motorcycles/Bicycles): You can also fire while drifting, during which the drift will briefly continue.

PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes: Metro Royale update

The new season of Metro Royale began on July 9, 2025, at 2:00 AM and will last until September 2, 2025, at 8:59 PM (UTC+0). Chapter 27 is now available, with new season collectibles.

Metro Royale: Zombie Uprising 2.0

Boss Ranks: Zombie bosses are split into 3 ranks. The closer they are to the core area, the higher their rank will be, and the tougher the challenge.

Zombie bosses are split into 3 ranks. The closer they are to the core area, the higher their rank will be, and the tougher the challenge. In-Match Growth: Level up by collecting crystals from eliminating monsters and other players. Player level only affects one's strength when battling monsters.

Level up by collecting crystals from eliminating monsters and other players. Player level only affects one's strength when battling monsters. Genetic Code: Different rank bosses may drop genetic codes of varying qualities. The higher the rank of the boss, the more likely it is to drop high-quality genetic codes.

Different rank bosses may drop genetic codes of varying qualities. The higher the rank of the boss, the more likely it is to drop high-quality genetic codes. Incubation Chamber: Place genetic codes into an inactive incubation chamber on the battleground to hatch monsters of various ranks. The higher the quality of the genetic code, the greater the chance of producing a high-ranking monster.

Place genetic codes into an inactive incubation chamber on the battleground to hatch monsters of various ranks. The higher the quality of the genetic code, the greater the chance of producing a high-ranking monster. Password-Locked Doors: The elite supply container, Portable Protection Crate, may spawn behind password-locked doors.

The elite supply container, Portable Protection Crate, may spawn behind password-locked doors. New Container: Portable Experiment Server. Hack into it for a chance to obtain high-value experiment intel, but take care not to alert the zombies.

Portable Experiment Server. Hack into it for a chance to obtain high-value experiment intel, but take care not to alert the zombies. New NPC: Battleground Merchant. Use specific quality sellable items to redeem shop items.

System Updates

Collectibles Cabinet: Improved the performance of the Collectibles Cabinet system. You can now customize the order that items appear in it.

Improved the performance of the Collectibles Cabinet system. You can now customize the order that items appear in it. Fabled Bonuses: Unlock additional bonuses by obtaining Fabled season collectibles, effective until the end of the next chapter.

Gameplay Updates

Special In-Match Encounters: Added special encounters to all maps. An incubation air drop has a higher chance of appearing; destroy it to reveal a zombie or supplies. There is a smaller chance of a boss air drop appearing and spawning a powerful zombie boss.

Added special encounters to all maps. An incubation air drop has a higher chance of appearing; destroy it to reveal a zombie or supplies. There is a smaller chance of a boss air drop appearing and spawning a powerful zombie boss. New Fabled Sellable Items: Portable Centrifuge and Portable Microscope.

Portable Centrifuge and Portable Microscope. Evacuate with Portable Centrifuges and Portable Microscopes for a chance to win Surprise Lucky Packets that can be shared in the Metro channel.

New Fabled Melee Weapon: Thunderclap Judicator.

It is retained between seasons, can't be placed in the Lock Box, and you won't drop it when you get eliminated. It also has special traits.

How to Obtain: It can only be obtained during Chapter 27. Defeat zombie-type monsters or the bosses marked on the mini-map for a chance to get it.

PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes: World of Wonder updates

Creator Support Upgrades

The New WOW updates in PUBG (Image via Tencent Games)

Creation Guide : Integrated ways to improve creators' abilities and help them grow continuously. Added growth milestone rewards.

: Integrated ways to improve creators' abilities and help them grow continuously. Added growth milestone rewards. Creator Shop: Added new Masks and Sets. Reach Intermediate Creator I to redeem them at the Redemption Center.

Custom Creator Profile:

Reach a certain Creator level to unlock the Creator profile customization feature.

Showcase your achievements and creations.

Includes a profile decoration feature. Unlock profile decorations when you meet the corresponding requirements.

Creator Level : Added a level above Legendary Creator where Creator EXP has no cap.

: Added a level above Legendary Creator where Creator EXP has no cap. Creation Milestone Feedback: Receive system prompts and options to share on social media when reaching key creation milestones.

Gameplay Experience Improvements

Match Start Process: Tap "Start Match" to go to the creation lobby when it's hard to find a match.

Matchmaking will begin once you have enough players.

If there aren't enough players, you'll be taken to the creation lobby to wait with other players.

All matches started from the creation lobby count towards creation data, playtime, and daily mission completion.

Friend Interactions

The "Your Friends Are Playing" section now prioritizes creations your friends are currently playing or have played in the last few hours.

Added "Play Together" on the creation details page, which will show team-up invitations and currently available rooms.

UI Improvements

Main Interface : The top status bar is now hidden when you swipe down. It reappears when you swipe in the opposite direction.

: The top status bar is now hidden when you swipe down. It reappears when you swipe in the opposite direction. Creation Details Page Layout : Consolidated the information and related buttons. Key creation data is now highlighted. Added creation update times, Creator level, and follower count.

: Consolidated the information and related buttons. Key creation data is now highlighted. Added creation update times, Creator level, and follower count. Search Feature: Now displays up to 4 search results at the same time (to be gradually implemented).

Creator Ecosystem Expansion

Personal Page : Added a page to showcase a player's core play data and creation data, as well as earnings.

: Added a page to showcase a player's core play data and creation data, as well as earnings. Co-Creation Wallet : Displays your cash balance along with detailed income and withdrawal information.

: Displays your cash balance along with detailed income and withdrawal information. Active Participation Incentives: Earn cash by making outstanding creations. Your earnings are based on your creations, player reception, and likability.

In-Match Features

New Mode: Summer Showdown

Available : Starts on July 14, 2025, at 2:00 AM (UTC+0)

: Starts on July 14, 2025, at 2:00 AM (UTC+0) Players battle in four teams of two.

Gameplay Rules: Use the Ink Blaster to paint the battleground in your team's designated color. Points are awarded based on the percentage of surface area your team covers, with the entire battleground worth 100 points. If opposing teams cover your painted areas, your points will be reduced accordingly. You can also earn points by eliminating enemies—each elimination grants 1 point, with no upper limit.

Resource Integration:

New Themed Decorations : Astro Den objects and more.

: Astro Den objects and more. New Vehicles : Pickup Truck, Sidecar Motorcycle.

: Pickup Truck, Sidecar Motorcycle. New Item: Ink Blaster

New Monsters:

Ice Dragon Boss (up to 2 can exist on the battleground at a time) : It is capable of basic melee claw and bite attacks, as well as ranged skills like Icicle Blast, and rush attack. Destroy all of its weak points to trigger a berserk state. It can also be set to patrol a certain route.

: It is capable of basic melee claw and bite attacks, as well as ranged skills like Icicle Blast, and rush attack. Destroy all of its weak points to trigger a berserk state. It can also be set to patrol a certain route. Smog Zombie : Throws stones and fires steel rods at distant enemies. It can summon into battle mini-zombies, and launch smoke grenades as a distraction.

: Throws stones and fires steel rods at distant enemies. It can summon into battle mini-zombies, and launch smoke grenades as a distraction. Spitter Zombie : Fires poisonous orbs. When its Health drops below 30%, its movement speed increases, and will try to run into you.

: Fires poisonous orbs. When its Health drops below 30%, its movement speed increases, and will try to run into you. Mech Hound: Has a head modified from a camera. It can swipe with its claws, leap onto enemies, and fire laser beams.

System & Interactions

Interaction Upgrade : Groups/prefabs now support resizing and rotation on the X and Y axes.

: Groups/prefabs now support resizing and rotation on the X and Y axes. Skill Management Device Adjustment: Changed the exposed effect of the Scout Survey skill from a small red dot above the head to a red silhouette.

Visual Programming

New Features:

"Set Character as Owner" Block: Allows damage caused by PvE enemy characters or armed AI characters to be attributed to the player character set as their owner.

Custom Projectile/Skill Object Presets: They now support scripts.

Skills Event Monitoring Blocks: Monitors events like casting, ending, and interruption, and modifies properties like cooldown time.

Added the "Instant Unassigned Action," "Continuous Unassigned Action," and "Fire Projectile Based on Casting Aim" skill nodes. View them via the Visual Programming button

Experience Improvements:

Some block descriptions have been improved for clarity.

Preset list search filters have been improved to allow searching content across all tabs.

Logic & UI

New Projectile-Type Logic Object: Simulates the trajectory and hit effects of bullets and explosives.

UI Editor:

You can now create buttons with rounded edges.

Adjusted parameter ranges for UI control blocks to allow more design freedom.

More Features

New Skill Editor

Create your own skills for firing projectiles, summoning vehicles, creating scenery objects, playing special effect animations, and more.

You can make changes to existing skill templates or design them from scratch, defining how they work and how they look.

9 Skill Templates

Scout Survey, Summon Vehicle, Fixed Air Raid, Summon Defense Tower, Incendiary Bomb, Use Bandage, Teleport, Sprint, and Build Bunker (includes advanced parameters and skill nodes).

Creation Center

Creator Level Condition Update

The conditions for reaching Master Creator, Outstanding Creator, and Legendary Creator III have been changed to having your creations officially featured, selected for collaboration or use as a template, or awarded the Skilled Creator or Star Creator title in creation contests.

PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes: Arena Update

Ranked Event

Ranked Arena Returns

Event Period : Begins at July 24, 2025, at 2:00 AM and runs until September 2, 2025, at 8:59 PM (UTC+0)

: Begins at July 24, 2025, at 2:00 AM and runs until September 2, 2025, at 8:59 PM (UTC+0) How to Join : Ranked - Arena tab.

: Ranked - Arena tab. Gameplay Modes : Team Deathmatch - Warehouse (Ranked), Team Deathmatch - Hangar (Ranked), Assault - The Ruins (Ranked), Domination - Town (Ranked). They are played at random.

: Team Deathmatch - Warehouse (Ranked), Team Deathmatch - Hangar (Ranked), Assault - The Ruins (Ranked), Domination - Town (Ranked). They are played at random. Rewards: Limited-time tier rewards + a limited Title for the top 1,000 players in each region.

Gameplay Updates

Arena Team Ready Updates

Team Ready Camera : Improved Team Ready animation camera effects and added random emotes.

: Improved Team Ready animation camera effects and added random emotes. 8v8 Team Ready Animations : Added Team Ready animations to 8v8 mode.

: Added Team Ready animations to 8v8 mode. Team Ready now begins right after loading into the map.

Arena 1v1 Rules Adjustment

Simplified the 1v1 invitation process and added a countdown before the start of the match.

Harassment Prevention: Added an invitation cooldown to prevent harassment. After sending a 1v1 request, you must wait 10 seconds before sending another.

Content Updates

Gun Game : Expanded the available firearms with several new weapons for more tactical options.

: Expanded the available firearms with several new weapons for more tactical options. Perspective Switch : The TPP/FPP toggle is now available in Arena mode.

: The TPP/FPP toggle is now available in Arena mode. Gear Retention : You will no longer drop your weapons or ammo after getting knocked down in Team Deathmatch, Domination, or Arena Training modes to allow for more consistent practice.

: You will no longer drop your weapons or ammo after getting knocked down in Team Deathmatch, Domination, or Arena Training modes to allow for more consistent practice. Warehouse Map Supplies: The supply area at the center of the Warehouse map will now only spawn an AWM. The supply points on the two sides of the map will only spawn Lv. 3 armor.

PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes: New Social System

A new Social Hub is coming to PUBG Mobile (Image via Tencent Games)

Entrance: Swipe down from the 2D Lobby or tap the icon at the top to switch over.

Swipe down from the 2D Lobby or tap the icon at the top to switch over. Level Requirement: The feature becomes available at Player Lv. 9.

The feature becomes available at Player Lv. 9. Hub is a new 3D urban seaside-style social lobby that exists alongside the current Lobby. Seamlessly switch over to enjoy an immersive space featuring sunny beaches and modern architecture.

is a new 3D urban seaside-style social lobby that exists alongside the current Lobby. Seamlessly switch over to enjoy an immersive space featuring sunny beaches and modern architecture. Inherited Features: It includes all the core features of the current 2D Lobby, such as changing outfits, teaming up, chatting, matchmaking, viewing personal details, accessing the Inventory, Shop, and more. Players can set it as their default lobby upon logging in.

It includes all the core features of the current 2D Lobby, such as changing outfits, teaming up, chatting, matchmaking, viewing personal details, accessing the Inventory, Shop, and more. Players can set it as their default lobby upon logging in. Main Areas: Central Plaza (for interacting and using Magic Wands), Dynamic Dance Stage (for dancing with others), Beach Recreation Area (for Seesaw Showdown and Beach Soccer), plus other leisure areas and unique items to discover.

Central Plaza (for interacting and using Magic Wands), Dynamic Dance Stage (for dancing with others), Beach Recreation Area (for Seesaw Showdown and Beach Soccer), plus other leisure areas and unique items to discover. Social Emotes: Added more intimate interactions such as hand-holding, princess carries, and piggyback rides.

Added more intimate interactions such as hand-holding, princess carries, and piggyback rides. Launch Pace: To ensure stability, Hub will be rolled out in phases. Initially, only a limited number of players in select countries and regions will have access. The feature will gradually roll out, with full global availability expected by July 17. The exact timeline may be adjusted depending on the situation.

PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes: Casual Gameplay

Payload:

Increased the damage dealt by player grenades/missile weapons to vehicles by about 20%.

Added some newer and more powerful items to the Super Weapon Crate and base Weapon Crate.

Added two Hovercrafts and increased the odds of the UH60 Helicopter spawning.

Sniper Training Weapon Spawn Adjustment:

Pistols will no longer spawn in Sniper Training mode.

PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes: Home updates

Gameplay Update

New Mancala Gameplay:

Available : July 22, 2025, at 2:00 AM (UTC+0)

: July 22, 2025, at 2:00 AM (UTC+0) Use Home Coins to purchase a Game Table and place it in your Home to play. The game supports 1–2 players. Play Mancala to complete missions and get amazing rewards.

New Home Parking Lot Gameplay:

Availability : July 14, 2025, at 12:00 AM to September 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+0)

: July 14, 2025, at 12:00 AM to September 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+0) Add vehicle finishes from your inventory to the Home parking lot and take part in the parking gameplay to earn Parking Tokens. The higher the quality the vehicle and the higher level the parking lot, the more tokens that can be earned.

You will earn Surprise Parking Gifts from vehicles that other players park in your Home.

Parking Tokens can be used at the Parking Lot Shop to redeem vehicle tokens, draw vouchers, exclusive Home statues, and other awesome rewards.

The top 100 players on the Parking Token Weekly Ranking will receive additional item rewards via mail.

Parking Lot gameplay results are calculated every season, and your parking lot resources, level, and items redeemed from the Parking Lot Shop are retained. However, Parking Tokens are cleared at the end of every season and converted into Home Coins.

Feature Updates

Blueprint Installment Plan Feature:

Available : July 8, 2025, at 12:00 AM (UTC+0)

: July 8, 2025, at 12:00 AM (UTC+0) You can choose to pay in installments when purchasing Home blueprints. Once you've paid the down payment, you can pay the remaining amount in monthly installments. You can waive all interest by remaining active in the game.

You can only have 1 installment item at a time. If you newly obtain the same item after purchasing with installments, it can be used to offset the remaining balance.

Item Updates

New Style Promotion: Arcadia Haven

Available : July 14, 2025, at 12:00 AM to August 10, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+0)

: July 14, 2025, at 12:00 AM to August 10, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+0) ² Purchase the new Home style items to get Style Points. Reach a certain amount of Prosperity to redeem amazing rewards.

New Style Event: Arcadia Haven

Available : July 14, 2025 at 12:00 AM to July 31, 2025 at 11:59 PM (UTC+0)

: July 14, 2025 at 12:00 AM to July 31, 2025 at 11:59 PM (UTC+0) Visit Home to claim 1 out of 3 available gift packs featuring the new style.

Added a Bay Cove Style Points ranking. Reach a certain amount of Style Points or a certain rank to claim rewards.

Craftsman's Pass:

Available : July 14, 2025, at 12:00 AM to September 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+0)

: July 14, 2025, at 12:00 AM to September 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+0) The new Arcadia Haven Craftsman's Pass is now available. All item rewards have been upgraded at no extra cost! Activate Elite Craftsman's Pass to instantly get a Mythic Home decoration object and 50% more Craftsman's Keys!

Mysterious Merchant Crate:

Available : July 14, 2025, at 12:00 AM (UTC+0)

: July 14, 2025, at 12:00 AM (UTC+0) Crates have been updated with high-quality items in the new style.

Home Favorites Crate:

Available : August 11, 2025 at 12:00 AM to October 21, 2025 at 11:59 (UTC+0)

: August 11, 2025 at 12:00 AM to October 21, 2025 at 11:59 (UTC+0) Added a Bay Cove Style Home crate with returning favorites.

Home Lucky Spin & Shop:

Available : July 14, 2025, at 12:00 AM (UTC+0)

: July 14, 2025, at 12:00 AM (UTC+0) New Home Style Arcadia Haven is now available.

PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes: New Season

Cycle 9 Season 25 Classic Season

Season Duration: July 12, 2025, at 2:00 AM to September 10, 2025, at 11:59 (UTC+0)

July 12, 2025, at 2:00 AM to September 10, 2025, at 11:59 (UTC+0) Reward Updates: New legendary items: C9S25 Glasses, C9S25 Set, C9S25 Mask, C9S25 Cover, C9S25 - QBZ.

New legendary items: C9S25 Glasses, C9S25 Set, C9S25 Mask, C9S25 Cover, C9S25 - QBZ. Season Token Event Shop Update: C9S25 Parachute.

Season Events:

Themed Mode Rating Protection Event : From July 7, 2025, to July 25, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+0)

: From July 7, 2025, to July 25, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+0) End of the season - Ranked Bonus Points Event: August 21, 2025, at 2:00 AM to September 10, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+0).

Improvements:

New tier rewards added for Classic Season and Casual Season.

Added new season cycle rewards.

Cycle 9 Season 25 Casual Season

Season Duration: July 12, 2025 at 2:00 AM to September 10, 2025 at 11:59 PM (UTC+0)

July 12, 2025 at 2:00 AM to September 10, 2025 at 11:59 PM (UTC+0) Gameplay: Complete weekly missions to get Casual Points and increase Casual Tier. Reach specific tiers to get corresponding rewards. Some rewards can be unlocked in Classic Season and Casual Season. They take effect when unlocked for the first time and are automatically converted into Season Tokens when obtained again.

Complete weekly missions to get Casual Points and increase Casual Tier. Reach specific tiers to get corresponding rewards. Some rewards can be unlocked in Classic Season and Casual Season. They take effect when unlocked for the first time and are automatically converted into Season Tokens when obtained again. Casual Tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crown, and Ace.

Updates:

New tier rewards added for Classic Season and Casual Season.

Adjusted the Casual Points requirement for each Casual tier.

When C9S26 begins, players will inherit Casual Points based on their tier.

Cycle 9 Season 25 Ultimate Royale

Season Duration: July 21, 2025 at 12:00 AM to September 2, 2025 at 11:59 (UTC+0)

July 21, 2025 at 12:00 AM to September 2, 2025 at 11:59 (UTC+0) Entry Requirement: Reached Crown Tier or above in any mode in any previous season.

Reached Crown Tier or above in any mode in any previous season. Maps: This season now includes Sanhok. Sanhok is relatively small, leading to quicker matches. As a result, outcomes will be scaled by a factor of 0.5.

Events:

The first three matches of the season played in Miramar/Sanhok grant an extra 10 points.

Event Period : July 21, 2025, at 2:00 AM to September 2, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+0)

: July 21, 2025, at 2:00 AM to September 2, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+0) Your rating will be protected for the first 2 matches every day at the start of each Ultimate Royale season. Event Period: 2025/7/21 at 2:00–2025/8/10 at 23:59 (UTC+0)

Bug Fix: Fixed the issue of Ultimate Royale titles not displaying properly in battle.

PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes: System update

Connection

Added a new 6-player display Emote, obtained from the Clan Battle, to provide richer social expressions.

Synergy Party:

Event Period : July 14, 2025, at 9:00 AM to July 27, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+0)

: July 14, 2025, at 9:00 AM to July 27, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+0) Complete missions such as adding friends and teaming up during the event to get Synergy items and a time-limited outfit.

Synergy Bonus:

Event Period : July 14, 2025, at 9:00 AM to July 27, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+0)

: July 14, 2025, at 9:00 AM to July 27, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+0) During the event, friends can gain bonus Synergy by sending gifts. Rewards can be claimed after reaching a certain amount of bonus Synergy.

Popularity Gifts & Event

Popularity Battle Event:

Registration Period: July 7, 2025, to July 14, 2025, at 8:59 AM (UTC+0)

July 7, 2025, to July 14, 2025, at 8:59 AM (UTC+0) Battle Period: July 14, 2025, at 9:00 AM to August 13, 2025, at 9:00 AM (UTC+0)

Rules:

Participation Requirements : Reach Player Lv. 2 or above, and Popularity Lv. 2 or above.

: Reach Player Lv. 2 or above, and Popularity Lv. 2 or above. Registration : If players miss the registration period, they can still sign up during the battle period. After registering, they will be placed in the next round's matchmaking pool.

: If players miss the registration period, they can still sign up during the battle period. After registering, they will be placed in the next round's matchmaking pool. Matchmaking : There are 10 rounds in total. Get matched with an evenly-matched opponent every 3 days.

: There are 10 rounds in total. Get matched with an evenly-matched opponent every 3 days. Battle : Both players will compete to see who can gain the most Popularity during this phase. The player with higher Popularity wins.The winner can loot 50% of their opponent's points.

: Both players will compete to see who can gain the most Popularity during this phase. The player with higher Popularity wins.The winner can loot 50% of their opponent's points. Battle Points = Basic Points + Looted Points. Basic Points increase with the amount of Popularity gained. The higher the Popularity of the loser, the greater the number of points the winner can loot.

Rewards:

Participate in the battle to win points and upgrade your Battle Level. The higher the Battle Level, the rarer the rewards obtained.

Added Popularity Battle Win Streak rewards. Go on a win streak by winning 2 rounds in a row during the event period. Draws will not end the streak, nor will they increase it. It only ends if you lose. Rewards will be distributed based on the highest win streak for the current Popularity Battle.

Added an upgrade item for upgrading the visual effects of some Dynamic Player Cards, Dynamic Info Cards, Backgrounds, etc.

Popularity Crystals: Get them as win streak rewards or redeem them at the Popularity Event Shop. They can be used to upgrade resources.

Team Popularity Battle Event:

Registration Period: August 9, 2025, at 12:00 AM to August 17, 2025, at 8:59 AM (UTC+0)

August 9, 2025, at 12:00 AM to August 17, 2025, at 8:59 AM (UTC+0) Battle Period: August 17, 2025, at 9:00 AM to September 2, 2025, at 9:30 AM (UTC+0)

Rules:

Matchmaking : There will be a total of 8 rounds. Teams of similar strength will be matched every two days. Players within each team will be ranked by Popularity through 1v1 Popularity Battles.

: There will be a total of 8 rounds. Teams of similar strength will be matched every two days. Players within each team will be ranked by Popularity through 1v1 Popularity Battles. Battle : Both sides will compete to see who can gain the most Popularity.

: Both sides will compete to see who can gain the most Popularity. Victory : The total score will be determined by the win-loss record of each player on the team. In the event of a tie (2:2), the total Popularity of both teams will be compared. The team with the higher total score will be declared the winner and can loot Battle Points from the defeated team.

: The total score will be determined by the win-loss record of each player on the team. In the event of a tie (2:2), the total Popularity of both teams will be compared. The team with the higher total score will be declared the winner and can loot Battle Points from the defeated team. Rewards: If all players within a team have the same score, they can jointly claim the level rewards and ranking rewards.

Nickname Badges:

Teams that have registered can have their team leader create an exclusive Nickname Badge for the team, which serves as a symbol of the close bond between team members and gift recipients.

Players can obtain a Nickname Badge by registering a team or by completing gift missions.

Nickname Badges support custom text and are unique.

PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes: Security

Security Strategy

Improved cheat detection for X-Ray vision, auto aim, shot tracking, no recoil, speed hacks, high jump, grass removal, modified resource files, and more.

Improved violation detection for unfair cooperation, maliciously holding up matching, and teaming up with cheaters.

Improved the in-game detection and countermeasures against account farming, prohibited transactions, escorting, botting, popularity violations, black market refunds, and more to better regulate in-game behavior and improve players' gaming experience.

Improved detection and penalties for inappropriate text, voice messages, avatars, and Home designs to better regulate in-game behavior.

The PUBG Mobile 3.9 update patch notes are now live. Feel free to check out the previous article on the top features of this update.

