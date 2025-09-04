PUBG Mobile 4.0 update patch notes: New game mode, weapons, and more

The PUBG Mobile 4.0 update patch notes are now live. The latest PUBG update has brought in a new Spooky Soiree game mode for the upcoming Halloween. You can now have a Ghost companion who will follow you around the map during the game, and can also use skills to help you in battles. The developer has also launched a new weapon with this update.

This article brings the complete PUBG Mobile 4.0 update patch notes to help the readers with all they need before jumping into the new season. Read on to learn more.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Therefore, Indian players should refrain from downloading and playing the game. Instead, they can try BGMI, an India-specific, legal variant.

PUBG Mobile 4.0 update patch notes: New Spooky Soiree themed mode

Explore a mysterious mansion with your ghost companion, Ghostie! Ghostie's unique skills add a layer of fun to battles. Fear not if you get defeated–become a Prankster Ghost and continue supporting your teammates in battle! Come explore all these haunted new abilities now.

Available: September 3, 2025 at 02:00 to November 4, 2025, at 20:59 (UTC+0)

September 3, 2025 at 02:00 to November 4, 2025, at 20:59 (UTC+0) Supported Maps: Erangel, Livik, and Rondo (Ranked and Unranked)

Erangel, Livik, and Rondo (Ranked and Unranked) Note: All content will be available on Erangel and Livik. Rondo will only feature Ghostie, Prankster Ghosts, and the Magic Broom.

Gameplay Mechanics

Ghost Ally: Ghostie

Gameplay Details: A ghost that follows the player around during the match. It is only visible to the player, unless a skill is used, during which it will be visible to everyone.

A ghost that follows the player around during the match. It is only visible to the player, unless a skill is used, during which it will be visible to everyone. Obtaining Skills: Players can collect skill items for Ghostie to use, which can be equipped to Ghostie from the backpack.

Players can collect skill items for Ghostie to use, which can be equipped to Ghostie from the backpack. Skill Types: Ghostie can possess up to one main skill and two passive skills at a time. There are a total of two main skills and five passive skills available.

Ghostie can possess up to one main skill and two passive skills at a time. There are a total of two main skills and five passive skills available. Skill Upgrades: Each skill has three levels. High-level skills can either be picked up directly, or you can use rare skill upgrade items to upgrade low-level skills.

Skill Details:

Ghosts in PUBG Mobile 4.0 update (Image via PUBG Corporation)

Floating Balloon (Main Skill): Ghostie transforms into a balloon that lifts the player. Inflate to float upward and deflate to fly around.

Ghostie transforms into a balloon that lifts the player. Inflate to float upward and deflate to fly around. Guardian Shield (Main Skill): Ghostie transforms into a giant shield in your hand. Ram it into enemies to knock them back, or set it down to use as cover.

Ghostie transforms into a giant shield in your hand. Ram it into enemies to knock them back, or set it down to use as cover. Armorer (Passive Skill): Ghostie gains the ability to repair your armor, appearing automatically when it drops below a certain durability. Higher skill levels increase the repair speed and frequency.

Ghostie gains the ability to repair your armor, appearing automatically when it drops below a certain durability. Higher skill levels increase the repair speed and frequency. Ghost Helm (Passive Skill): If you stay still for a while or your head is attacked, Ghostie transforms into a protective helm. When the ghost helm is on your head, your mic voice shifts between a high-pitched shriek and a low, drawn-out moan.

If you stay still for a while or your head is attacked, Ghostie transforms into a protective helm. When the ghost helm is on your head, your mic voice shifts between a high-pitched shriek and a low, drawn-out moan. Scan (Passive Skill): When Ghostie gains this skill, hitting an enemy in the distance triggers area detection at their location, scanning and marking all nearby enemies within range.

When Ghostie gains this skill, hitting an enemy in the distance triggers area detection at their location, scanning and marking all nearby enemies within range. Boost (Passive Skill): Ghostie boosts your speed as you sprint.

Ghostie boosts your speed as you sprint. Heal (Passive): Ghostie heals you when your Health is low, and will help rescue teammates.

Fallen Phantom: Prankster Ghost

Gameplay Details: Players turn into Prankster Ghosts upon elimination. Prankster Ghosts have a special energy bar that slowly drains over time or when they take damage. Once all energy is depleted, the player is permanently eliminated and becomes a spectator. If a teammate recalls you while you're a ghost, you can rejoin the match and keep fighting.

Skill Details:

Shield: Transform into a shield that blocks damage (only consumes energy when hit).

Transform into a shield that blocks damage (only consumes energy when hit). Scan: Mark a player. For a short time, the marked player's location is visible to everyone (consumes energy).

Mark a player. For a short time, the marked player's location is visible to everyone (consumes energy). Bomb: Transform into a fast-moving bomb that deals damage and knocks back all nearby players when it explodes (consumes energy).

Skill Availability: Ghostie and Prankster Ghost skills will be rolled out in phases on September 3, 11, and 18, keeping things fresh.

Themed Areas

Wraithmoor Mansion: A huge mansion filled with an assortment of peculiar oddities and supernatural decor. The area also includes a botanical garden, a labryinth, a memorial area, and a plant cultivation area.

Ghost Gameplay:

Magic Mirror Treasure: Activate the sealed mirror to obtain supplies and become the Strongest Team.

Scaredy Ghost: Timid ghosts masquerading as various objects in the environment. Attack them to force them out of hiding and they'll leave supplies behind.

Ghost Crates: Open them to expose the locations of nearby players.

Haunted Furniture: There is Haunted, Floating Furniture in the area.

Performing Dead - Rock Revue:

Midway through the match, the Performing Dead ghost band will hold a concert at a special location on the map.

Entering the concert area triggers a performance. Once it ends, players receive supply rewards.

Players can interact with the band during this time. If you spot a ghost playing the wrong note, give it a "reminder" to receive supplies faster, along with bonus rewards.

The performing ghosts might also remind you, alerting you to nearby enemies and their general location.

Themed Items

Magic Broom: A magical broom that carries up to 2 players. It can be summoned at will, fly around freely, and features a boost and sweep ability.

Boost : Gain a burst of speed.

: Gain a burst of speed. Sweep: Charge the skill to knock away enemies in front of you.

PUBG Mobile 4.0 update: Weapon updates

New Weapon: Mortar

PUBG Mobile brings new weapon (Image via PUBG Corporation)

A lightweight mortar that can be carried by a single player, equips to the pistol slot, and uses special explosive ammo.

To use it, set it on the ground and fire at a designated target area. It has two firing modes: aim directly at targets within your line of sight, or use the map to strike areas outside your visual range.

Firearm Improvements

Realistic Reloading : Simulates how weapons are tactically reloaded in real life. You can leave a round in the chamber when reloading some weapons to gain an extra round. Applies to assault rifles, submachine guns, designated marksman rifles, and select pistols.

: Simulates how weapons are tactically reloaded in real life. You can leave a round in the chamber when reloading some weapons to gain an extra round. Applies to assault rifles, submachine guns, designated marksman rifles, and select pistols. Pistol Animation Update : Improved the idle and reload animations for empty pistols to make them more realistic, without affecting the reload duration and handling.

: Improved the idle and reload animations for empty pistols to make them more realistic, without affecting the reload duration and handling. Recoil Update: Improved the firearm recoil calculation system for more firing stability.

Attachment Updates

Foregrip Adjustments

Angled Foregrip : Provides slightly more horizontal recoil control.

: Provides slightly more horizontal recoil control. Half Grip : Slightly increases view stability when firing.

: Slightly increases view stability when firing. Light Grip : No longer provides increased vertical recoil control, but increases view stability when firing and improves firing stability.

: No longer provides increased vertical recoil control, but increases view stability when firing and improves firing stability. Ergonomic Foregrip : Provides slightly less horizontal and vertical recoil control, but improves firing stability and decreases firing sway.

: Provides slightly less horizontal and vertical recoil control, but improves firing stability and decreases firing sway. Laser Sight : Slightly reduces bullet spread.

: Slightly reduces bullet spread. Other Foregrips (Vertical/Thumb): No change.

Stock Adjustments

Tact Stock : Provides less recoil control, but decreases firing sway.

: Provides less recoil control, but decreases firing sway. Cheek Pad : Provides slightly less horizontal recoil control with more bullet spread than before, but increases view stability when firing and firing stability.

: Provides slightly less horizontal recoil control with more bullet spread than before, but increases view stability when firing and firing stability. Heavy Stock/Stock (Micro UZI): No change.

Attachment Attribute Descriptions

Updated the descriptions of foregrips and stocks in the inventory.

Map Updates

Erangel's Lipovka Update:

Added swings and a Ferris wheel to the seaside park on the north beach of Lipovka in Erangel, offering a place to relax after tense battles.

PUBG Mobile 4.0 patch update: Metro Royale updates

Season Updates

The Metro Royale is receiving certain updates (Image via PUBG Corporation)

Season Duration : September 5, 2025, at 2:00 to November 4, 2025, at 00:00 (UTC+0)

: September 5, 2025, at 2:00 to November 4, 2025, at 00:00 (UTC+0) Chapter 28 is now available, with new season collectibles.

Mode Update

You can now challenge teammates to a 1v1 in Metro Royale from the Lobby.

System Update

You can now instantly purchase and equip a full set of gear in the Recommended Loadout section of the Loadout page.

Map Updates

Ghost Crates are scattered randomly across the classic maps. Open them for a chance to obtain valuable sellable items. Some rare special crates are hidden among them, containing even greater rewards.

PUBG Mobile 4.0 patch update: WOW updates

System Updates

PUBG Mobile 4.0 update brings WOW Mode changes (Image via PUBG Corporation)

Creator Rights Access: Players will gradually be granted Creator rights based on their Play Level, from highest to lowest. Unleash your creativity to design imaginative and wondrous worlds!

Players will gradually be granted Creator rights based on their Play Level, from highest to lowest. Unleash your creativity to design imaginative and wondrous worlds! AI Smart Assistant: Get answers to all your map creation queries! This feature will gradually become available to Creators at Lv. 9 or above, and currently only supports a few select languages.

Get answers to all your map creation queries! This feature will gradually become available to Creators at Lv. 9 or above, and currently only supports a few select languages. Noteworthy Comment Feature: High-quality WOW map and Club comments are now filtered and recommended to Creators, making it easier for outstanding feedback to be seen and featured.

High-quality WOW map and Club comments are now filtered and recommended to Creators, making it easier for outstanding feedback to be seen and featured. Improved Recommendations: You May Like suggestions now encompass more creation aspects.

You May Like suggestions now encompass more creation aspects. Improved Matchmaking: Improved online player count accuracy and match time predictions.

Improved online player count accuracy and match time predictions. New Creation Tags: Improved new creation filtering, making it easier for outstanding new creations to reach more players.

Creation Lobby:

Added a pre-match verification process to help matches in the Creation Lobby start more efficiently.

WOW Pass players can now wait in multiple Creation Lobbies.

Your Friends Are Playing: Improved the information displayed under "Your Friends Are Playing." Tap the Play Together button to show your friends' in-game activity, making it easier to team up.

Improved the information displayed under "Your Friends Are Playing." Tap the Play Together button to show your friends' in-game activity, making it easier to team up. Creation Promotion: Promotion Cards now give exposure under Creations. Increased the redemption threshold for Creation Promotion Cards in the Redemption Center and adjusted creation mission Promotion Card rewards.

Win-Win Earnings Model

The new WOW pass is now available, featuring tons of WOW-exclusive resources.

◇ Pass Duration: 2025/9/3 at 7:00—2025/11/4 at 23:59 (UTC+0)

◇ Participate in the WOW Pass for free and complete missions to level up the Pass for more rewards.

◇ Complete missions to get points and increase your Pass level. Use UC to purchase points and level up faster.

◇ Note: Unused Pass points, Point Cards, and Mission Cards will expire at the end of each version's WOW Pass.

☆ WOW Gifts

◇ Available: 2025/9/3 at 00:00—2025/11/4 at 23:59 (UTC+0)

◇ Added exclusive WOW gifts, which reward Creativity Points and increase your Season Creativity Level.

◇ Increase Season Creativity Level to unlock tons of custom resources.

◇ Seasons now have a Creativity Points Ranking event. Top-ranking players will receive cash rewards.

☆ Customization

◇ Out of Match: Home Entry Notification, Home Page Appearance.

◇ In-Match: Elimination Effect, Respawn Effect.

Editor Updates

Visual Programming:

PvE Enemy & Armed AI Presets:

PvE enemy and armed AI presets now support script attachment, allowing scripts to be added and executed independently on individual PvE enemies and armed AI.

New PvE enemy command blocks allow dynamic control over how they attack, move, defend targets, or guard areas.

New PvE Enemy Level System: When PvE enemies and armed AI appear, their stats will be set based on their level. You can either use official templates or customize their stats on your own.

When PvE enemies and armed AI appear, their stats will be set based on their level. You can either use official templates or customize their stats on your own. New PvE Enemy Info Blocks: Added PvE enemy-related blocks that allow you to get an enemy's target, assign drop rewards, and adjust their basic stats.

Added PvE enemy-related blocks that allow you to get an enemy's target, assign drop rewards, and adjust their basic stats. New Firearm Blocks: Added firearm-related blocks for dynamically switching a player's equipped weapon, reloading ammo, checking ammo count, and more.

Added firearm-related blocks for dynamically switching a player's equipped weapon, reloading ammo, checking ammo count, and more. New Skill Blocks: Added skill-related blocks that allow editing and retrieving corresponding attributes.

Added skill-related blocks that allow editing and retrieving corresponding attributes. New Projectile Blocks: Added projectile-related blocks that allow you to modify the explosive damage, blast radius, and hit damage of existing projectiles.

Added projectile-related blocks that allow you to modify the explosive damage, blast radius, and hit damage of existing projectiles. New Character Spawning Blocks: Added blocks for spawning PvE enemy characters and armed AI characters in real-time. When these blocks are executed and conditions are met, the corresponding characters are immediately created, and the successfully created characters can be further processed as return values.

Added blocks for spawning PvE enemy characters and armed AI characters in real-time. When these blocks are executed and conditions are met, the corresponding characters are immediately created, and the successfully created characters can be further processed as return values. Block Notification: There is now a small red dot notification showing the number of new blocks available on the current tab.

There is now a small red dot notification showing the number of new blocks available on the current tab. Area Damage Improvement: Improved damage blocks that deal damage to all characters within an area. Now, damage targets are determined based on whether any part of a character's model, rather than the center of the model, is inside the area.

Resource Integration:

Weapons: Added the Mortar, Baguette, Golden Pan, and Glow Stick.

Added the Mortar, Baguette, Golden Pan, and Glow Stick. Scenery: Added Haunted Manor scenery objects and a camera model.

Added Haunted Manor scenery objects and a camera model. Skills: Added Ghostie's Guardian Shield and Floating Balloon skills.

Added Ghostie's Guardian Shield and Floating Balloon skills. Vehicles: Added the AH6 Helicopter and Magic Broom.

Other Feature Updates

Skill Editor:

There is now a skill group feature, which enables a skill to automatically switch to another skill after casting.

You can now preview the special effects of skills.

Preset Management:

Added a preset interface where all the game's monsters, buffs, skills, and other gameplay elements can be managed together.

DS Performance Testing Tutorial:

Tap the new Help button on the DS performance testing page to access a video tutorial that goes over various performances issues and how to resolve them.

General Improvements

Performance Improvements

New Super Smooth Graphics: Improves frame stability, reduces lag, lowers power consumption, and minimizes overheating.

Improves frame stability, reduces lag, lowers power consumption, and minimizes overheating. Better Frame Rates: Some devices have higher available frame rates - Medium (25 FPS) → High (30 FPS), High (30 FPS) → Ultra (40 FPS), and Ultra (40 FPS) → Extreme (50–60 FPS).

Some devices have higher available frame rates - Medium (25 FPS) → High (30 FPS), High (30 FPS) → Ultra (40 FPS), and Ultra (40 FPS) → Extreme (50–60 FPS). Reduced Lag: Some devices using Super Smooth graphics experience 30–50% less lag.

Some devices using Super Smooth graphics experience 30–50% less lag. Cooler Temperatures: Some devices using Super Smooth graphics are 2–4°C cooler and experience 15% less thermal throttling.

Some devices using Super Smooth graphics are 2–4°C cooler and experience 15% less thermal throttling. Power Consumption: Super Smooth graphics is 10% less intensive on the CPU and GPU, and reduces power draw by 5–7%.

Super Smooth graphics is 10% less intensive on the CPU and GPU, and reduces power draw by 5–7%. High Frame Rate Availability: More devices now support 90 and 120 FPS.

More devices now support 90 and 120 FPS. For more details, check the V4.0 Tech Improvements Announcement.

Vehicle Improvements

Mounted Firing:

Fixed the character clipping issue when aiming down sights while on horseback.- Two-wheeled vehicles now maintain their speed more consistently during mounted firing.

Spare Tire: Spare tires can now be used on tipped over motorcycles.

In-Water Performance:

Animal vehicles and swimming players no longer clip through each other in water.

Boat vehicles now move more smoothly through water.

Combat Improvements

Joystick : When moving using the joystick, if the control is switched mid-action (such as entering a vehicle or transforming), the joystick will retain its direction without needing to press it again.

: When moving using the joystick, if the control is switched mid-action (such as entering a vehicle or transforming), the joystick will retain its direction without needing to press it again. Crosshair Switching: Added quick crosshair switching for the 4x scope. When aiming down sights, use the crosshair switch button to switch to a style you prefer. The selected style will be retained.

Teamwork Improvements

Positive In-Match Behavior Mechanic: Players can earn Co-op Points in Classic Mode through positive interactions with teammates (heals, rescues, recalls). Co-op Points can be used to purchase Co-op Supply Crates.

Classic Mode Results

MVP

MVP Badges : Equip custom Badges to customize your MVP effect.

: Equip custom Badges to customize your MVP effect. Spooky Soiree MVP Badge : This badge has a special background and affects the results page.

: This badge has a special background and affects the results page. Access: Custom badges can be obtained from Classic Mode - Path of Glory. Currently, they only take effect in Classic Mode matches.

Squad Results Emote

Squad Results Emotes : Equip to change your emote on the Classic Mode results screen.

: Equip to change your emote on the Classic Mode results screen. Access: Added new resources available via Classic Mode - Path of Glory. You can set them to match your outfit or items.

Match Start Animations

Once equipped, they will change your match start animation across all game modes.

Obtained from Classic Mode - Path of Glory.

PUBG Mobile 4.0 update patch notes: Firearm adjustments

Adjusted the attributes of some firearms in the Arena (Team Deathmatch, Ranked Arena, etc.). These adjustments only apply to Arena modes!

P90 : Damage multiplier of torso shots - 1.05→1

: Damage multiplier of torso shots - 1.05→1 Vector : Base damage - 30→31

: Base damage - 30→31 SCAR-L : Base damage - 43→44

: Base damage - 43→44 M762 : Base damage - 46→47

: Base damage - 46→47 ACE32 : Base damage - 45→46

: Base damage - 45→46 FAMAS : Base damage - 39→40

: Base damage - 39→40 SKS : Damage multiplier of torso shots: 1.3→1.05 (original Classic Mode number)

: Damage multiplier of torso shots: 1.3→1.05 (original Classic Mode number) Mini14 : Damage multiplier of torso shots: 1.3→1.1 (original Classic Mode number)

: Damage multiplier of torso shots: 1.3→1.1 (original Classic Mode number) SLR : Damage multiplier of torso shots: 1.3→1 (original Classic Mode number)

: Damage multiplier of torso shots: 1.3→1 (original Classic Mode number) QBU: Damage multiplier of torso shots: 1.3→1 (original Classic Mode number)

These are all the important updates you need from the PUBG Mobile 4.0 update patch notes. Feel free to check out our previous article about the download link of PUBG Mobile 4.0 update.

