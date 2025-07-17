PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025: Date, teams, and prize pool

PUBG Mobile World Cup, aka the PMWC 2025, is the mid-season international esports tournament of Tencent's most popular battle royale title. Similar to last year, it will be a part of the Esports World Cup in 2025. There are 24 teams divided into three groups of eight, and the Group Stage games will begin on July 25, 2025.

This article will provide every detail you need to know about the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025. Read on to learn about the teams participating in the tournament, the prize pool, and more.

PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025: Tournament date and format

24 teams, divided into three groups of eight, will compete in the Group Stage games from July 25, 2025. There will be six matches each day, and each group will play 12. The stage will end on July 27, 2025.

The top eight teams from these groups will enter the finals, while the rest 16 will enter the Survival Stage and try to fight their way up into the finals.

Also read: BMPS 2025 champion to represent India in PMWC 2025

There will be 12 matches in the Survival Stage, which will begin on July 29 and end a day later on July 30, 2025. Eight among the 16 teams will enter the finals, while the rest will be eliminated.

Then the Grand Finals will begin with the 16 teams on August 1, 2025, and will continue until August 3, 2025. There will be 18 matches in the Grand Finals, and the Smash Rule will be applied on the final day of the tournament.

Also read: Valorant Esports World Cup 2025 details

PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025: All teams and groups division

All 24 teams arrive as champions of their respective regional tournaments. The teams are:

Group Red teams:

Team Falcons (Europe): PUBG Mobile Super League Europe 2025

PUBG Mobile Super League Europe 2025 Horaa Esports (Nepal): PUBG Mobile Super League Central and South Asia 2025

PUBG Mobile Super League Central and South Asia 2025 eArena (Thailand): PUBG Mobile Super League SouthEast Asia 2025

PUBG Mobile Super League SouthEast Asia 2025 POWR Esports (Saudi Arabia): PUBG Mobile Super League MENA 2025

PUBG Mobile Super League MENA 2025 ALPHA7 Esports (Brazil): PUBG Mobile Super League Americas 2025

PUBG Mobile Super League Americas 2025 Nongshim Redforce (South Korea): PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup 2025

PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup 2025 Weibo Gaming (China): Peacekeeper Elite League 2025

Peacekeeper Elite League 2025 Aryan x TMG Gaming (India): Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2025

Group Green teams:

IDA Esports (Turkey): PUBG Mobile Super League Europe 2025

PUBG Mobile Super League Europe 2025 ALPHA Gaming (Mongolia): PUBG Mobile Super League Central and South Asia 2025

PUBG Mobile Super League Central and South Asia 2025 Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia): PUBG Mobile Super League Southeast Asia 2025

PUBG Mobile Super League Southeast Asia 2025 Team GAMAX (Egypt): PUBG Mobile Super League MENA 2025

PUBG Mobile Super League MENA 2025 Intense Game (Brazil): PUBG Mobile Super League Americas 2025

PUBG Mobile Super League Americas 2025 KINOTROPE Gaming (Japan): PUBG Mobile Japan League 2025

PUBG Mobile Japan League 2025 ThunderTalk Gaming (China): Peacekeeper Elite League 2025

Peacekeeper Elite League 2025 R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia): Saudi eLeague 2025

Group Yellow teams:

Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar): PUBG Mobile Challengers League Southeast Asia 2025

PUBG Mobile Challengers League Southeast Asia 2025 DRX (South Korea): PUBG Mobile Pro Series Korea 2025

PUBG Mobile Pro Series Korea 2025 Influence Rage (Brazil): PUBG Mobile Super League Americas 2025

PUBG Mobile Super League Americas 2025 Team Secret (Vietnam): PUBG Mobile Super League Southeast Asia 2025

PUBG Mobile Super League Southeast Asia 2025 Team Vision (Saudi Arabia): PUBG Mobile Super League MENA 2025

PUBG Mobile Super League MENA 2025 4Thrives Esports (Pakistan): PUBG Mobile Super League Central and South Asia 2025

PUBG Mobile Super League Central and South Asia 2025 Regnum Carya Esports (Turkey): PUBG Mobile Global Open 2025

PUBG Mobile Global Open 2025 Fire Flux Esports (Turkey): PUBG Mobile Super League Europe 2025

PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025: Prize pool

The PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 has a whopping $3,050,000 prize pool. According to the tournament's Liquipedia page, the teams ranked between first and eighth place will get a share of this pool along with certain Club Points.

The PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 is starting in a week. It will be conducted in Riyadh's Qiddiya Esports Arena. You can follow the games on YouTube and Twitch:

