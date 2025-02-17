NBA 2K All Star Mobile: Platforms and region, explained

As per a current leak from a popular leaker on X (@DramicGaming), NBA 2K All Star Mobile will be releasing soon. Published by NBA 2K, the free-to-play basketball title features the legends of the game. According to the leaker's post, the title will arrive for mobile devices on March 25, 2025. The post also talks about its regional launch.
This article will discuss everything we know so far about the highly anticipated launch of NBA 2K All Star Mobile.
Note: This article is based on a leak, so readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.
Everything you need to know about the NBA 2K All Star Mobile launch
As mentioned, NBA 2K All Star Mobile is expected to arrive on March 25, 2025, for Android and iOS devices. Per the leaker's post, the game will be released in China only. The leak also stated that there is no confirmation regarding a global launch as of yet.
However, players might be able to use a VPN to download and play the game after its speculated regional release in late March 2025.
NBA 2K25 banned Jordan Brand
While the community is eagerly waiting for the upcoming NBA 2K All Star Mobile launch, NBA 2K25 has banned the Jordan Brand from the game. In a recent X post from the title's official page, the company confirmed that they have banned Jordan from the game due to reasons beyond the control of the company.
While a lot of gamers were disheartened, others were busy speculating the reason behind the sudden ban on one of the most significant brands associated with basketball. Interestingly, some believe that the ban could be a marketing gimmick orchestrated by Jordan ahead of its Air Jordan 1 "Banned" release.
