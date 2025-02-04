NBA 2K25 rejects in-game Luka Doncic trade to LA Lakers

NBA 2K25 has blurred the line between reality and virtual strategy once again. In what may be the most shocking trade in NBA history, the Dallas Mavericks have sent superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal. The Mavericks acquired Anthony Davis, Max Christie, a 2029 first-round selection, and some monetary considerations from Utah in a trade that shocked the league and fans alike.

Meanwhile, Doncic joined Markieff Morris, Maxi Kleber, and the Lakers to strengthen their chances of winning a title.

While the NBA world was stunned by this real-life transaction, NBA 2K25 players attempting to replicate the trade in-game have been met with a surprising obstacle — the game outright rejects it.

Reality clashes with gaming logic: NBA 2K25's MyGM refuses to let Doncic go

Maverick's in-game GM considers Doncic to be "untouchable" (Image via 2K Games)

Players trying to send Doncic to the Lakers in NBA 2K’s MyGM mode have encountered a firm roadblock. The Mavericks’ virtual General Manager, Jordan Hobson, immediately vetoes the move, stating:

Trending

"The only way I accept a trade for [Doncic] is if I’m blown away, and this one doesn’t do that."

This refusal highlights an interesting contrast between gaming logic and real-life NBA decisions.

While Dallas’ actual front office was willing to part ways with their franchise cornerstone for Davis and future assets, the AI-driven GM in NBA 2K25 deems Doncic virtually untouchable.

The game’s logic, driven by player ratings, potential, and long-term impact, suggests that the trade simply does not provide enough value in return for a player of Doncic’s caliber.

NBA 2K25 vs. real-life NBA: Who got it right?

This rejection raises an interesting debate — should the Mavericks have kept Doncic or did they make the right move in seeking a long-term rebuild with Davis and future assets? NBA 2K's algorithm seems to suggest that no package involving Davis and picks can equate to the sheer value Doncic brings to the team.

Historically, 2K's MyGM mode has used advanced trade logic based on player attributes, contract values, and team-building strategies.

Given Doncic's youth, skill set, and potential for dominance over the next decade, it’s understandable why the virtual GM refuses to let him go so easily.

NBA 2K25 fans react to the trade controversy

The gaming community has been buzzing about the rejection, with some players frustrated at not being able to replicate real-life events in their MyGM save files. Others see it as a testament to Doncic’s undeniable value, reinforcing just how shocking this trade was in reality.

Expand Tweet

Real-life NBA's decision-making generally balances current success with long-term stability. However, NBA 2K25's programmed system won't let go of Doncic without a record ransom.

Time will tell if this real-life trade proves to be a long-term victory for the Mavericks or the Lakers. However, it is evident that Luka Doncic is an untouchable entity in the NBA 2K universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.