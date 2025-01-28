Neymar Jr. cards likely to be removed from EA FC Mobile after joining Santos FC: What should you do?

Neymar Jr. has stunned the footballing world with his return to Santos FC on a six-month loan deal from Al Hilal. However, this move has raised concerns for EA FC Mobile players. EA currently lacks the license for Santos FC, which means Neymar's cards could soon be removed from the game.

So, what does this mean for Neymar Jr.'s seven current in-game cards? Here’s what you need to know and how you can prepare.

Note: This article is based on rumors and assumed future situations. Readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a grain of salt.

Why Neymar's cards might be removed from EA FC Mobile?

All present Neymar Jr. cards available in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports does not currently hold the licensing rights for Santos FC or the Brazilian league in EA FC Mobile. This makes it likely that Neymar's cards will be removed from the game until further licensing arrangements are made.

Once removed, his cards might become untradeable, meaning you won’t be able to sell them on the EA FC Mobile market.

While this removal isn’t officially confirmed by EA, the circumstances strongly suggest it might happen. Neymar’s cards could make a comeback if EA adds the Brazilian league in the future.

This situation is reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo's removal after his move to the Saudi League before EA secured the rights.

Neymar Jr.'s Cards in EA FC Mobile

Here’s a quick overview of the seven Neymar Jr. cards currently available in the EA FC Mobile market:

103 LW – Ballon d’Or 25 version

– Ballon d’Or 25 version 101 LW – Retro Stars version

– Retro Stars version 97 RW – Centurions version

– Centurions version 95 LW – TOTS 24 version

– TOTS 24 version 94 LW – Rivals version

– Rivals version 91 LW – Welcome to FC Mobile version

– Welcome to FC Mobile version 87 LW – Base version

These cards are already seeing fluctuations in price due to the rumor.

How should you prepare for Neymar Jr. cards' possible removal from EA FC Mobile

If you’re wondering how to handle this situation, here are some practical options to help you decide the best course of action:

1) Sell Neymar cards now to maximize FC Coins

If you own Neymar’s cards, consider selling them immediately. As news spreads, the prices might drop further, especially for higher-rated cards like the 103 Ballon d’Or version and the 101 Retro Stars version.

Selling now could help you secure significant coins before his potential removal.

2) Keep Neymar cards as a collector’s item

If you’re a Neymar fan or a collector, holding onto his cards might appeal to you. However, keep in mind that once his cards are removed, they’ll become untradeable.

This means you won’t be able to sell them later, even if their rarity increases.

3) Wait for future updates

EA could add the Brazilian league or secure Santos FC’s licensing in the future, which might bring Neymar’s cards back. While this is speculative, it’s worth considering if you prefer to gamble on long-term possibilities.

Neymar Jr.'s move to Santos FC has stirred excitement and speculation in equal measure. For EA FC Mobile players, it’s essential to act wisely.

Whether you decide to sell or hold, understanding the risks and rewards will help you make the best decision. Keep an eye out for official announcements from EA Sports.

