Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100: All balance adjustments

The Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100 are now live, as per a post by the game's official X account. In the new patch update, the developer has tried to improve the jump/roll cancel system so that players do not use it to gain an unfair advantage. The developer has also made many balance adjustments for different heroes to adjust the meta.

Here are the Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100.

Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100: All improvements and adjustments

The developer has improved the jump/roll cancel system so that it does not provide some players with an unfair advantage. Since they were gaining positional advantage by cancelling their jump/roll animations, this advantage is being removed with this update. The character will return to the initial point of the jump or roll animation after canceling it.

Furthermore, the opportunity window for canceling jumps and rolls has been shortened. Now, such moves will be less effective and significantly tougher to perform.

The patch notes 1.9.40.100 show two hero buffs, two hero nerfs, and a hero adjustment.

Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100: All buffs

Widow and Sarge are receiving buffs, according to the Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100.

Widow

Defense: From 106 to 112

Heavy attack

Distance increased.

“Pain” talent

Effectiveness increased.

On Widow's buff, the developer note states:

"Buffed the hero in order to adjust her win ratio."

Sarge

Defense: From 86 to 90

“Will Suppression” ability

Fall damage increased.

“Shadow Thirst” talent

Effectiveness increased.

Sarge has also been buffed, as per the developer note:

"Buffed the hero in order to adjust his win ratio."

Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100: All nerfs

Yukka and Butcher are getting nerfed in the patch notes 1.9.40.100.

Yukka

Shadow energy gain

Energy gained upon receiving a blocked attack reduced.

Energy gained upon receiving a successful attack reduced.

“Cat Training” talent

Effectiveness reduced.

“Cupid’s Paw” weapon

Effectiveness reduced.

The developer note states:

"Yukka’s healing and shadow energy gain were too effective, the changes are aimed at balancing these aspects."

Butcher

Spinning attack

Unbreakability interval starts later.

“Tremble” talent

Earthquakes’ attack interval reduced.

Earthquakes’ radius reduced.

Unblocked hit reaction adjusted – the opponent regains control more quickly.

Butcher has been nerfed to adjust his win ration, according to the developer note:

"Nerfed the hero in order to adjust his win ratio. Adjusted the “Tremble” talent so that it is harder to successfully use its earthquakes in battle."

Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100: All adjustments

Shang the Monk is getting nerfed, per the patch notes 1.9.40.100.

Shang the Monk

Ranged attack

Cooldown reduced.

2nd level attributes’ increase:

20 defense.

From 10 attack to 15 attack.

10 shadow power.

6th level attributes’ increase

From 0 defense to 5 defense.

5 attack.

5 shadow power.

10th level attributes’ increase

From 5 defense to 0 defense;

5 attack.

5 shadow power.

13th level attributes’ increase

From 15 defense to 10 defense.

5 attack.

5 shadow power.

Shang the Monk'searly-level play is being strengthened, as per the dev note:

"Changes are aimed at strengthening Shang’s early-level play."

The Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100 introduce adjustments to fix the meta and prevent players from gaining unfair advantages by misusing certain game mechanics.

