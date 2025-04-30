Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100: All balance adjustments

  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 30, 2025 15:52 IST
Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100
Complete Shadow Fight 4 patch notes 1.9.40.100 explained (Image via Nekki)

The Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100 are now live, as per a post by the game's official X account. In the new patch update, the developer has tried to improve the jump/roll cancel system so that players do not use it to gain an unfair advantage. The developer has also made many balance adjustments for different heroes to adjust the meta.

Here are the Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100.

Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100: All improvements and adjustments

The developer has improved the jump/roll cancel system so that it does not provide some players with an unfair advantage. Since they were gaining positional advantage by cancelling their jump/roll animations, this advantage is being removed with this update. The character will return to the initial point of the jump or roll animation after canceling it.

Furthermore, the opportunity window for canceling jumps and rolls has been shortened. Now, such moves will be less effective and significantly tougher to perform.

The patch notes 1.9.40.100 show two hero buffs, two hero nerfs, and a hero adjustment.

Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100: All buffs

Widow and Sarge are receiving buffs, according to the Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100.

Widow

Defense: From 106 to 112

Heavy attack

  • Distance increased.

“Pain” talent

  • Effectiveness increased.

On Widow's buff, the developer note states:

"Buffed the hero in order to adjust her win ratio."

Sarge

Defense: From 86 to 90

“Will Suppression” ability

  • Fall damage increased.

“Shadow Thirst” talent

  • Effectiveness increased.

Sarge has also been buffed, as per the developer note:

"Buffed the hero in order to adjust his win ratio."

Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100: All nerfs

Yukka and Butcher are getting nerfed in the patch notes 1.9.40.100.

Yukka

Shadow energy gain

  • Energy gained upon receiving a blocked attack reduced.
  • Energy gained upon receiving a successful attack reduced.

“Cat Training” talent

  • Effectiveness reduced.

“Cupid’s Paw” weapon

  • Effectiveness reduced.

The developer note states:

"Yukka’s healing and shadow energy gain were too effective, the changes are aimed at balancing these aspects."

Also read: All characters in Shadow Fight 4: Arena

Butcher

Spinning attack

  • Unbreakability interval starts later.
“Tremble” talent

  • Earthquakes’ attack interval reduced.
  • Earthquakes’ radius reduced.
  • Unblocked hit reaction adjusted – the opponent regains control more quickly.

Butcher has been nerfed to adjust his win ration, according to the developer note:

"Nerfed the hero in order to adjust his win ratio. Adjusted the “Tremble” talent so that it is harder to successfully use its earthquakes in battle."

Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100: All adjustments

Shang the Monk is getting nerfed, per the patch notes 1.9.40.100.

Shang the Monk

Ranged attack

  • Cooldown reduced.

2nd level attributes’ increase:

  • 20 defense.
  • From 10 attack to 15 attack.
  • 10 shadow power.

6th level attributes’ increase

  • From 0 defense to 5 defense.
  • 5 attack.
  • 5 shadow power.

10th level attributes’ increase

  • From 5 defense to 0 defense;
  • 5 attack.
  • 5 shadow power.

13th level attributes’ increase

  • From 15 defense to 10 defense.
  • 5 attack.
  • 5 shadow power.

Shang the Monk'searly-level play is being strengthened, as per the dev note:

"Changes are aimed at strengthening Shang’s early-level play."
Also read: How to win more in Shadow Fight 4: Arena

The Shadow Fight 4: Arena patch notes 1.9.40.100 introduce adjustments to fix the meta and prevent players from gaining unfair advantages by misusing certain game mechanics.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

