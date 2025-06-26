Silver and Blood gift codes (June 2025) and how to redeem

Skystone Games has offered three Silver and Blood gift codes on the gacha RPG game’s official launch. These will help you get free items, like Soli (in-game currency), Moon Tear (premium currency), and Soothing Embrace (gacha currency) for free. Note that the title has two servers: one for the Asia-Pacific region and another for the US and other regions. As a result, the redeem codes are also different for each.

That said, this article lists all active codes for each Silver and Blood server, along with a brief guide on redeeming them.

All Silver and Blood gift codes for June 2025

Below are all Silver and Blood gift codes for each server, granting free in-game items in June 2025.

For Asia-Pacific servers

CX6DNN2222T: 50,000 ✕ Soli

50,000 ✕ Soli Q43EPB2222U: 300 ✕ Moon Tear

300 ✕ Moon Tear A9EJTD2222V: 2 ✕ Soothing Embrace

For the US and other regional servers

3D9EPF2222P: 50,000 ✕ Soli

50,000 ✕ Soli 9742BM2222Q: 300 ✕ Moon Tear

300 ✕ Moon Tear VQY9TW2222R: 2 ✕ Soothing Embrace

Note that you can’t redeem codes meant for one server in another. Additionally, Skystone Games keeps the codes valid for a limited time, so redeem them as soon as possible to claim all the freebies on offer.

Lastly, while redeeming, type in the codes exactly as the developers have written them; otherwise, they won’t provide the corresponding items. It's a good idea to copy and paste the codes into the redemption textbox to avoid any errors.

A complete guide to redeeming the Silver and Blood gift codes (June 2025)

Tap the Confirm button after entering the code into the dialog box (Image via Skystone Games)

All rewards from redeeming the Silver and Blood gift codes will appear in your in-game mailbox. Therefore, you must first unlock the mailbox by clearing Chapter 1 Stage 5 before starting the redemption process. Once that's done, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Silver and Blood on your device and log in to your account.

Open Silver and Blood on your device and log in to your account. Step 2: In the lobby, click the main menu button. You can find it beside your in-game avatar.

In the lobby, click the main menu button. You can find it beside your in-game avatar. Step 3: Tap the Settings button to open the Settings menu.

Tap the Settings button to open the Settings menu. Step 4: You will see various buttons in the Account tab, including one called "Redeem Code."

You will see various buttons in the Account tab, including one called "Redeem Code." Step 5: Press the Redeem Code button to open its dialog box.

Press the Redeem Code button to open its dialog box. Step 6: Copy and paste any of the above-listed codes based on your server to the empty dialog box.

Copy and paste any of the above-listed codes based on your server to the empty dialog box. Step 7: Press the Confirm button to redeem the entered code.

Press the Confirm button to redeem the entered code. Step 8: Exit to the lobby, open your in-game mailbox, and claim the free rewards.

Skystone Games posts the redeem codes on the title’s official social media handles, like Facebook, Discord, and X. You can monitor them to find the latest code or bookmark this page. We will update the above list with new codes whenever the developers post them.

