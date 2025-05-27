  • home icon
Solo Leveling Arise celebrates Anime of the Year award with new daily login event

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified May 27, 2025 11:41 IST
Solo Leveling Arise
Get plenty of freebies from the latest Solo Leveling Arise daily login event (Image via Netmarble)

Solo Leveling, the source material for Solo Leveling Arise, has won the Anime of the Year award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025. Netmarble is celebrating the victory with a new daily login event, which offers free in-game items for seven days. The event started on May 26, 2025, and will be available till June 2, 2025. Players can get Gold, Lucky Gem Chest, and more during its run.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest daily login event in Solo Leveling Arise.

Get 3,00,000 Gold and other free rewards from the latest Solo Leveling Arise Anime of the Year award daily login event

Here are the reward details of the Solo Leveling Arise Anime of the Year award daily login event:

  • Day 1: 1st Anniversary Gift Chest ✕ 5 and Artifact Enhancement Chip II ✕ 50
  • Day 2: 1st Anniversary Gift Chest ✕ 5 and Gold ✕ 1,000,000
  • Day 3: 1st Anniversary Gift Chest ✕ 5 and Advanced Mana Crystal ✕ 50
  • Day 4: 1st Anniversary Gift Chest ✕ 5 and Gold ✕ 1,000,000
  • Day 5: 1st Anniversary Gift Chest ✕ 5 and Lucky Gem Chest Vol. 3 ✕ 3
  • Day 6: 1st Anniversary Gift Chest ✕ 5 and Gold ✕ 1,000,000
  • Day 7: 1st Anniversary Gift Chest ✕ 5 and Lucky Gem Chest Vol. 3 ✕ 3
Solo Leveling Arise players must be at Sung Jinwoo level 10 or higher to receive these rewards in their in-game mailboxes. Note that you must claim each day’s reward within the period specified by Netmarble. You won’t be able to claim them afterward.

Here is the reward claim period for each day:

  • Day 1: May 26 to May 27, 2025, at 08:59 UTC+0
  • Day 2: May 27 to May 28, 2025, at 08:59 UTC+0
  • Day 3: May 28 to May 29, 2025, at 08:59 UTC+0
  • Day 4: May 29 to May 30, 2025, at 08:59 UTC+0
  • Day 5: May 30 to May 31, 2025, at 08:59 UTC+0
  • Day 6: May 31 to June 01, 2025, at 08:59 UTC+0
  • Day 7: June 01 to June 02, 2025, at 08:59 UTC+0
Solo Leveling won awards in other categories apart from Anime of the Year. These include Best New Series, Best Animation, Best Action, Best Main Character, Best Score, and Best Ending Sequence. Additionally, the anime won the Best VA Performance award in English, Castilian, and Portuguese languages.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
