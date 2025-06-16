Sonic in Squad Busters: Release date, how to get, and more

Supercell recently announced the upcoming debut of Sonic in Squad Busters, and the community is excited about it. Arriving as a part of the Squad Busters x Sonic update, Sonic the Hedgehog will be the next permanent Hero in Squad Busters. The Speedster Hero will be accompanied by his buddies, Knuckle and Tails, who will be the new Squaddies in the game's roster.

This article will discuss the release date of Sonic in Squad Busters and everything you need to know about this new Hero.

Sonic in Squad Busters: Release date and how to get the new Hero

According to the recent Squad Update video, Sonic in Squad Busters is scheduled to arrive on June 17, 2025.

You can get him as well as the new Squaddies — Knuckles and Tails — from the Sonic Release Event by collecting Rings (special event currency). The release event will go live on June 17, 2025, at 11:00 am UTC and will last until July 7, 2025.

You can collect Rings from the three daily rewards, and by participating in regular matches as well as the ones in the Dr. Eggman Attacks Modifier.

Knuckle and Tails are the new Squaddies arriving in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

These Rings can then be used to unlock Sonic from the Sonic Release Event in Squad Busters. Afterwards, you can also use them in the Event Journey to earn Sonic Hero Points, which you can then spend in Sonic's Hero Journey to unlock Knuckles and Tails, the new Squaddies.

Sonic in Squad Busters: Power Move, Trait, and more

Sonic in Squad Busters dashes into the battlefield with unmatched speed and uses his Power Move to turn into Super Sonic. When in this state, Sonic can:

Become invincible for 20 seconds.

Help the whole squad gain movement and attack speed.

Boost the attack and health of the Speedster units in the squad.

You can unlock Sonic from the release event (Image via Supercell)

You can use his Turbo to charge his Power Move 20% faster. Using Turbo in Super Sonic state will help Sonic stay in that state for a longer duration. Check out the details regarding the Power Move, Ability, and Trait of Sonic in Squad Busters below:

Power Move: Super Sonic

Level 1: Becomes Super Sonic and gives a big Speed Boost.

Becomes Super Sonic and gives a big Speed Boost. Level 2: Super Sonic lasts longer and recharges faster.

Super Sonic lasts longer and recharges faster. Level 3: Super Sonic boosts Attack Speed even more.

Trait: Gotta-Go-Fast

Level 1: Turbo recharges Super Sonic faster.

Turbo recharges Super Sonic faster. Level 2: Speedsters get Extra Health

Speedsters get Extra Health Level 3: Speedsters get an Attack Boost.

Speedsters get an Attack Boost. Level 4: Speedsters get more Extra Health.

Speedsters get more Extra Health. Level 5: Speedsters get a bigger Attack Boost.

Turbo (Speed Boost + Mobility)

Level 1: Speed Boosts Squad movement.

Speed Boosts Squad movement. Level 2: Turbo recharges faster.

Turbo recharges faster. Level 3: Starts with Extra Turbo.

Starts with Extra Turbo. Level 4: Turbo recharges much faster.

Turbo recharges much faster. Level 5: Starts with more Extra Turbo.

While you can unlock Sonic from his release event, if you somehow miss your chance this time, you can unlock him from the shop later. Keep an eye on the Shop for offers like "Sonic unlock + Sonic Hero Points" (for those who missed unlocking Sonic in Squad Busters from the event), or "Sonic Hero Points" (for those who already have Sonic).

