Squad Busters: How to get 5000 gems for free

Squad Busters is providing 5000 free gems for every code redemption in their quest to distribute 50 billion gems globally. They have recently posted a QR code on the game's official X handle that redirects players to the desired webpage. You can redeem the free resource to progress in the Gem Pass and unlock rewards. Furthermore, the collected gems can also be used to purchase in-game items in special events.
This article explains the steps to obtain 5000 free Squad Busters gems and also highlights a few troubleshooting tips to resolve any issues you might face.
Method to get free gems in Squad Busters
Here are the steps you must follow to get the free gems:
- Head to the official voucher redemption webpage by scanning the above QR code or clicking this link.
- You might be asked to log in with your gaming account. Once you do that, you should select the Claim Reward button.
- Finally, launch the Squad Busters app on your mobile device and click the Okay button in the pop-up window to complete the process.
Note that the offer is valid for a short duration, similar to other free voucher links provided by Supercell. You should claim the free gems within the next few weeks, before the redemption link expires.
Troubleshooting tips
As mentioned previously, you might face problems while redeeming the free reward, for which there might be various causes. If that's the case, you can follow these troubleshooting tips and retry the above steps:
- Clear cache and restart your mobile: This is the most tried and tested method that is leveraged whenever there are some technical issues. Use it to clear your device's cache memory to stand a better chance of claiming the free gems in Squad Busters.
- Use updated browsers: Some outdated browsers might not have the necessary functionalities to redeem the voucher code. Thus, you must use the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, as they are the most widely used browsers in the world and are constantly updated.
- Leverage high-speed internet: A slow internet connection can prevent you from obtaining free rewards. You must use the fastest available internet when you try to redeem the voucher.
- Use a different device: If you still face an issue despite trying the above tips, then you must change your medium. Use your friend's or family's mobile and retry the steps mentioned above. This will likely resolve the issue and help you claim free gems in Squad Busters.
