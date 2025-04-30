Squad Busters optional update (April 29, 2025): Character removal, Plaza adjustments, and more

Supercell recently released a Squad Busters optional update to introduce significant changes such as character removal, changes in Plaza, and Colonel Ruffs's possible bug. These adjustments can be manually downloaded by launching the Play Store app and selecting the update button on the Squad Busters page.

Players can use the latest bug to boost their gaming profile before it is removed from the game. This article further describes the changes introduced in the Squad Busters optional update.

Character removal in the Squad Busters optional update

The optional update on April 29, 2025, marked the removal of four prominent characters: Archer Queen, Mortis, Barbarian King, and Royale King. These characters have been taken out of the game in their current forms, meaning they will no longer appear in chests, shop offers, or player lineups.

Supercell has stated that players will receive compensation based on the highest evolution level achieved for these characters. For instance, an Ultimate-level Archer Queen will grant a random Ultimate-level character inside the game.

Additionally, any skins owned for these characters will be compensated with Style Tickets in the Squad Busters optional update. As per SirClaz, a famous YouTube content creator, these characters might return in alternate forms in future updates.

Plaza adjustment in the Squad Busters optional update

Paula is removed from Plaza (Image via Supercell)

The Squad vs Monsters community event concluded with an unexpected twist. Despite initial progress, the event failed to reach its monster-defeating milestone, resulting in a visibly damaged in-game Plaza.

The Plaza now features cracks, broken gates, and an overall desolate appearance, reflecting the event's outcome. An Ice Spirit from the Ice Spirit Invasion event now occupies the Plaza, replacing the usual character, Paula.

The event's failure has been attributed to various factors, including potential manipulation of progress metrics, as hinted by developers on X, and players focusing on other in-game activities.

Colonel Ruffs bug in the Squad Busters optional update

Ruffs in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

A notable bug has emerged following the update, allowing players to exclusively obtain Colonel Ruffs in normal games. By adjusting their character rotation to include only Colonel Ruffs, players can exploit this bug to acquire multiple instances of the character early in matches. Colonel Ruffs, an Epic character from the Spooky World, possesses abilities that enhance squad performance.

His Baby ability immediately upgrades a squad member into a Fused character, while his Classic ability increases the health of all Fused members by 1,200. His Super ability enables the squad to find a Lucky Find after opening six Battle Chests, and his Ultra ability boosts the damage of all Fused members by 12%.

