Squad Busters Transformers event changes (March 14, 2025): Energon refunds, shop updates, and more

Supercell modified the meta in the ongoing Squad Busters Transformers event on March 14, 2025. In this update, they adjusted the Energon pricing, shop item costs, and Unicron Attacks Mod based on the feedback received from the players. While the gameplay remains the same, the new changes will likely increase fan interest due to free Energons and reduced prices of shop items.

Ad

This article provides further details on the Squad Busters Transformers event.

Energon price reductions and refunds in Squad Busters Transformers event

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One of the biggest adjustments in the Squad Busters Transformers event is the reduction of Energon prices in the shop, making items like Optimus Prime and Elita-One Classic/Supers more accessible. At the start of the event, the developers overestimated the amount of Energon that players would earn per match, resulting in higher-than-intended costs for these exclusive characters.

To address this issue, Energon refunds will be provided to players who purchased Optimus Prime or Elita-One at the original, higher prices. Additionally, everyone will receive 100 bonus Energon as compensation for the pricing miscalculation.

Ad

Squad Busters' Hatchling Run shop update details

Hatchling Run is the latest game mode (Image via Supercell)

Many players noticed that items in the Hatchling Run shop were significantly cheaper compared to those in the Squad Busters Transformers event shop. The developers explained the reason behind this disparity and explained why they reduced the cost of items present in the Hatchling Run shop.

Ad

Unlike regular event matches, Hatchling Run does not grant other rewards like end-of-battle chests or win bonuses. Thus, Supercell have reduced the prices of various in-game items present in the Hatchling Run shop to balance the rewards that players earned for time spent in the mode.

Also read: Squad Busters tier list: Best characters to build your squad with

Unicron returns in Squad Busters Transformers event

Unicron has an HP of 35000 (Image via Supercell)

When the Transformers event launched, Unicron appeared in all game modes. This caused confusion, especially since there was a dedicated Unicron Mode available throughout the event. Initially, the developers decided to remove Unicron from general gameplay to avoid disrupting competitive matches in Squad League. However, this decision wasn’t received well by the community.

Ad

Due to technical limitations, they couldn’t remove Unicron only from Squad League, so they had to choose between keeping him in all modes or removing him entirely.

After considering player feedback, the team has reintroduced Unicron into all modes, but reduced the chances of him appearing. Previously, he showed up in about 50% of matches, but now his spawn rate is significantly lower to create a more balanced experience.

Check out more articles on Squad Busters:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback