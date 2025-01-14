Torchlight Infinite tier list (February 2025): Best characters in the game

The Torchlight Infinite tier list for characters has frequently been updated since the game's release in 2024. With various buffs and nerfs introduced, the current meta has remained stable for the past few months. Nevertheless, both new and veteran players will find it useful to know which character to start with or use next, respectively.

This article lists the best Torchlight Infinite characters for February 2025, categorizing them into five tiers from S (the best) to C.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Torchlight Infinite tier list: S tier

1) Rehan

Rehan is the best character in Torchlight Infinite (Image via XD)

Rehan has held the top spot in our Torchlight Infinite tier list since the game's launch. He has a range of easy-to-use abilities that deal massive Area of Effect (AoE) damage, making him both an excellent starting point and a strong endgame character.

However, the highlight of Rehan's kit is his rage meter, which can be increased by dealing and taking damage. Once this bar is full, he can enter Berserk mode, which enhances all his stats and significantly increases his damage.

2) Gemma

Gemma is the best mage in Torchlight Infinite (Image via XD)

If you prefer the flashy style of mages and wizards over the brutality of warriors, Gemma is among the best characters to pick from this Torchlight Infinite tier list. As a mage wielding both ice and fire powers, she can either incinerate enemies or freeze them in their tracks.

Gemma is an easy-to-use character since most of her skills cause AoE damage, targeting multiple enemies at once. Additionally, she is one of the best units in the game right now because she can greatly enhance her damage by filling up her Fusion meter. She can fill it up by casting both fire and ice spells.

Torchlight Infinite tier list: A tier

1) Youga

Youga is better in the hands of veterans (Image via XD)

Youga is a tough character to use since his abilities require specific scenarios to be effective. His kit revolves around dealing continuous damage through a clone and amplifying it over time with the Twisted Spacetime ability.

While Youga has the potential to be an S-tier character, his complex moveset demands certain technical skills, making him more suitable for experienced players.

2) Erika

Erika is the best assassin in this game (Image via XD)

Erika is the fastest character in this Torchlight Infinite tier list. If you enjoy playing Rogue or Assassin characters in ARPGs like Diablo or mainline Torchlight games, Erika will fit you perfectly. She has low health offset by her incredible speed and the potential to deal massive damage with the right build.

Being nimble with her allows you to enter the Stalker state, which boosts your movement speed. Additionally, she can deal shock damage to enemies and gain significant stat buffs with her Feline Figure talent.

3) Carino

Carino is everyone's favorite marksman (Image via XD)

For those who enjoy taking down hordes of enemies from a distance using guns, Carino is the ideal character in the current Torchlight Infinite meta.

His Lethal Flash class makes all his shots return and deal double damage with the Evil Ouroboros trait. Additionally, his base class includes a dash ability, which is crucial for keeping your distance from enemies and positioning yourself correctly.

Torchlight Infinite tier list: B tier

1) Iris

Iris can fight using her Spirit Magus skills (Image via XD)

B-tier characters in this Torchlight Infinite tier list, such as Iris, have great damage output but are hindered by their slow dungeon and boss clearing time. Iris is a summoner mage who fights similarly to Carino but from a distance. However, she is easier to use.

Iris' kit revolves around using her Minions to engage in battle. She can empower her demonic Minions with various abilities, allowing you to adapt to enemies' elemental effects with the right builds.

2) Thea

Learn how to use Thea's Blessings (Image via XD)

Thea can be a lethal character in the hands of veterans. She has four different Blessings that enhance stats like attack power and speed. Knowing when to use each one is essential.

However, Thea's overall clearing speed is why she is ranked in the B tier. She only excels when used by experienced players with the right equipment and build.

3) Bing

Bing is weak as a solo player (Image via XD)

Bing is one of the best characters to use in Torchlight Infinite, thanks to his amazing skills and agility. He has a range of explosive abilities backed by some movement skills.

While Bing is fun to use initially, his effectiveness diminishes as you encounter stronger enemies in the end game.

Torchlight Infinite tier list: C tier

1) Rosa

Rosa is a tank in Torchlight Infinite (Image via XD)

Rosa is a great pick for new players due to her high defense and survivability. However, most of her abilities are designed to support co-op teammates, which is where she shines the most. Her lack of viability in solo play places her at the top of the C tier in this Torchlight Infinite tier list.

2) Selena

Selena is a pretty weak character in Torchlight Infinite (Image via XD)

Selena is a generally weak character when you play solo. She still hasn't established herself among players who want to quickly clear dungeons.

Currently, Selena is only viable with the right builds, not based on her abilities and potential playstyles.

3) Moto

Moto never really was a great pick (Image via XD)

Moto summons synthetic minions to do his bidding. However, he is considered one of the least enjoyable characters to use due to his passive playstyle, relying on buffing robots while they fight. His low damage output and passive playstyle place him at the bottom of this Torchlight Infinite tier list.

