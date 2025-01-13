Torchlight Infinite codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

The latest Torchlight Infinite codes are here to enhance your gaming experience with exciting in-game rewards. This action-packed mobile RPG allows players to create unique heroes and embark on thrilling adventures filled with intense battles and valuable loot. By utilizing these codes, players can unlock free rewards, which can be beneficial while progressing in the game.

Torchlight Infinite offers a variety of gameplay features, including dynamic combat, endless loot collection, and lots of in-game activities. The game is regularly updated with new content, ensuring that players always have fresh challenges and rewards to explore.

This article contains all tried and tested codes you can use in Torchlight Infinite.

All active Torchlight Infinite codes

Codes Rewards FATE0110 (NEW) Redeem for freebies 0104TLSS7 (NEW) Redeem for freebies TalkLightSS7 (NEW) Redeem for freebies HT4UF2EIR Redeem for freebies TLSS61025 Redeem for freebies SS7TALKLIGHT (NEW) Redeem for freebies

Expired Torchlight Infinite codes

Z1HLW3CX6YTJ

SPYR92CL

40MW26O7TIP

BZPQRKXJL

S4NDG1LM3

Z54S8MRPJQVH

DYGUKLQFCS

4H9KCF60

U7VHJOQAIRY

ss4mid

happy2024

How to redeem active Torchlight Infinite codes

When XD releases codes for Torchlight Infinite, you will have to enter the game to redeem them. You can redeem them directly in the app. Follow the steps below:

Start Torchlight Infinite on your device.

Tap the options icon located in the top right corner of the screen.

Select Settings and then go to the Other tab.

Find the 'Redeem Code' option and enter your code into the provided field.

Once you have entered a valid code, the rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.0

Along with the codes, you can also redeem other rewards like Jagged Primocrysts, which can be used to buy various items like Pactspirits, extra Bag Space, additional Stash Tabs, Revival Tokens, and Elixirs of Oblivion.

In the Settings menu, by linking your email address to your game account in the Other tab, you will receive 100 Jagged Primocrysts.

Another way to earn free rewards is by joining the Torchlight Infinite Discord server. To do this, head to the server and accept the invitation. Once you are in navigate the 'discord-reward' channel to retrieve your code. This code can be used to yield 50 Jagged Primocrysts.

Torchlight Infinite codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Manually entering codes can lead to mistakes, especially when using a mobile keyboard. To avoid errors and ensure you receive your rewards, its recommended that you copy and paste codes directly from our list into the game.

Where to find new Torchlight Infinite codes

We are always looking for the latest codes and updating this page accordingly. Keep a close eye on our codes table to learn about new releases.

FAQs

Q) When do the active codes in Torchlight Infinite expire?

A) The codes don't have any particular expiry date. So it is important to redeem them as soon as possible.

Q) When are the new codes released in Torchlight Infinite?

A) Codes in Torchlight Infinite are dropped randomly. They can be released at any time.

