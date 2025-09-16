Why PUBG Mobile is no more a fun game that it used to be?

PUBG Mobile was released in 2018. Back then, my friends and I would play it around the clock, grinding to climb the tiers and increase our K/D ratio to outshine other gamers. In those days, special modes featuring magical locations filled with generous loot and that grant you two lives weren't there. Being eliminated just once was enough to be sent back to the lobby, creating realistic gameplay where the threat of certain elimination always loomed.A few weeks ago, I logged into the game after years and played a couple of matches with my old squad. To my disappointment, I found an unbelievable number of changes that took away the essence of the game that we used to relish.Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.What has changed in PUBG Mobile since its release?To put it simply, I believe the developer has jumped the shark to ensure novelty and attract a younger audience.Although I appreciate collaborations with other media, they usually add a touch of fantasy to the battleground (the recent Transformers, Attack on Titan, and Frostbound Kingdom themes are cases in point), which supposedly should hinge on absolute warfare realism, something that we experienced in the early days of PUBG Mobile.Also read: Is PUBG Mobile worth playing in 2025?This is exactly what a Reddit user, hihi-silverware, said in their post:&quot;It seems I am not alone in my sentiment that the game has mutated into panoply of gimmicks. Some of those gimmicks are tolerable even though undesired. But many are intolerable to the original concept and spirit of PUBG, at least as a pseudo-realistic battle royale.&quot;The worst change I found was the mechanic to respawn eliminated players. While many gamers might argue that it makes the gameplay even more fun, it actually allows you to be a little careless when confronting an enemy. The real fun, I believe, comes when the stakes are so high that you have to think twice before getting into a head-to-head confrontation.Also read: 50 funny PUBG Mobile names in 2025Players now prefer landing in the special areas where the loot is generous, almost to a level that roaming around for a gun is unnecessary. Hence, the thrill of looking for a weapon while an enemy is on your tail has also been done away with.There was a time when landing in Pochinki, Georgopol, Military Base, and Rozhok was the main and real PUBG Mobile gaming experience. I was heartbroken at the sight of these locations being so desolate.All in all, the entire gameplay has been oversimplified for a younger audience. In the process, however, veterans have been deprived of the challenges that required them to push their boundaries and discover different tactics to outlast their enemies.As it stands, you just need to learn how to use new elements in PUBG Mobile, such as the latest Ghostie, to your advantage to claim victory. This might be fun, but it's not quite the battle royale experience that the game once offered.