Marquez makes a stunning late charge to claim an epic win at the Dutch TT Assen

Armaan Gill FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 13 // 01 Jul 2018, 19:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Marquez makes a stunning late charge to claim his 4th victory of the 2018 MotoGP season

Marc Marquez wins after almost coming off the bike at Turn 5 of the Dutch TT Assen

Suzuki’s Alex Rins matched his career best finish with 2nd and Maverick Vinales took third for Movistar Yamaha MotoGP on Yamaha's 63rd birthday.

Marc Marquez took the holeshot at turn 1 but it was Lorenzo who had a brilliant start coming from 10th to 2nd in the first few corners leading the race at the end of lap 1. Marquez took the lead again in lap 2 with Lorenzo, Rossi, Dovizioso, Crutchlow, RIns Iannone and Vinales closely behind making a group of 8 riders.

The big moment came soon afterward when Rossi made a massive contract at the behind of Lorenzo’s Ducati with both riders maintaining positions.

The gap between the top 8 was just ninth of a second with 18 laps to go making way for an epic race by a long stretch.

Marquez made his signature save again in lap 12 when passed by Suzuki’s Rins which was under investigation by the stewards with no further action taken.

Lorenzo with hard rear tyre was unable to stay with the leaders and was picked up slowly by the other riders.

With Vinales taking the lead from Dovi, it was 4-way shootout with them coupled with Marquez and Rossi. Marquez went ahead of Vinales with 7 laps to go. Vinales and Marquez both went wide of track opening the door for Rossi and Dovi. Marquez took the lead once more with 5 laps to go. All this scrap enabled Rins and Crutchlow to crawl back making it 6-way battle.

Marquez was leading by quite a margin with 2 laps to go followed by Vinales and Rins. Marc gave his all and took the victory by more than 2 seconds. Alex Rins took 2nd by a small margin to Vinales.

Dovizioso, Rossi, Crutchlow, Lorenzo, Zarco, Bautista and Miller completed the top 10.

2018 MotoGP Riders Standings after the Dutch TT Assen

Marquez : 140 Rossi : 99 Vinales : 93 Zarco : 81 Dovizioso : 79

2018 MotoGP Constructors Standings after the Dutch TT Assen

Honda :175 Ducati : 145 Yamaha : 140 Suzuki : 100 KTM : 33 Aprillia : 25

Next up in two weeks time is German Grand Prix at Sachsenring where Marc Marquez has never lost.