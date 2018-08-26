MotoGP: Lorenzo tames wet conditions to grab pole position at Silverstone

Anant Srivastava // 26 Aug 2018, 15:42 IST

British MotoGP 2018 - Qualifying

Factory Ducati rider Jorge Lorenzo overcame the challenging wet conditions at Silverstone to secure second pole position of the season. He clocked 2 minutes 10.155 seconds, 0.159 seconds faster than his Ducati teammate Andrea Dovizioso.

Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider Johann Zarco managed to hold onto the third place in his last flying lap of Q2.

Racing on his home tarmac, LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow trickled down to the fourth place after holding onto the provisional pole position. Championship leader and Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez will start from the middle of the grid two.

Ducati Pramac's Danilo Petrucci and Suzuki's Andrea Iannone finished behind Marc Marquez at the sixth and the seventh place respectively.

Utilizing his experiences from Q1, KTM rider Bradley Smith advanced well in his early outings in Q2 but eventually settled for the middle of the third grid(8th). Noticing the quickly drying track and pit lane, Jack Miller tried his luck with slicks but couldn't do any better than to settle for the ninth place.

Factory Yamaha had a disappointing qualifier at Silverstone. After having fared well in some practice sessions, Factory Yamaha riders were expected to produce some good results. However, both Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi couldn't fare well and settled for the 11th and the 12th place respectively on the grid.

Earlier in the day, lashing rains hit the track at the end of Free Practice FP4. This resulted in several riders crashing at Stowe Corner and eventually abandoning the session. Avintia Ducati rider Tito Rabat suffered multiple fractures after being hit by Franco Morbedilli's Honda, ruling him out of tomorrow's race.

Start of Q1 was delayed by 25 minutes owing to the treacherous wet conditions. There was a further delay between Qualifiers Q1 and Q2 due to the unavailability of appropriate medical aid for Tito Rabat.

After relentless rains in FP4, Bradley Smith led the Q1 in challenging conditions to record fastest lap time to graduate to Q2. Another rider to graduate to Q2 along Bradley Smith was Suzuki's Alex Rins. Rins emerged as the tenth fastest in the Q2 and rounded off the top ten spots on the grid for the tomorrow's race.

Qualifying Result

Race Day

Rain can very well play spoilsport tomorrow. Sighting the weather conditions, changes in the race schedule have been made. But Lorenzo will try to look beyond the hurdles and would push to minimize the point difference between him and Marquez.

Despite having a poor qualifying result, Valentino Rossi, who's known for his mastery over driving in wet conditions, would be fancying his podium chances in British GP at Silverstone.