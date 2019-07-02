MotoGP: 5 Talking points from Dutch TT 2019

Assen delivered for Yamaha as they notched up their first win of the season

A breath of fresh air? Is that what we should call it as Assen put together an amazing spectacle of a Grand Prix where Yamaha finally ended its win drought.

Maverick Vinales fought hard in what was a titanic battle for the lead between him and Marquez to finally claim his first victory.

It did seem nice to finally see Marquez work for his win, although his brilliance still shown through as it became more and more obvious that Honda was just not a match for the Yamahas at Assen.

Dovizioso finished best of the rest in a Ducati that is consistently slower than Honda and his championship hopes seem to fade by each passing race.

Valentino Rossi had a horror weekend as he crashed for the third race in a row after a listless qualifying session while his teammate notched up a win.

All in all, it was a welcome change for MotoGP as Maverick Vinales emerged as a worthy competitor for Marquez throughout the weekend.

#1 Give Vinales the proper bike and he'll deliver you the wins

Maverick was always there or there about throughout the weekend

Remember Maverick's first five races with Yamaha? He won three of them. The bike was underneath him, he had the confidence to ride it the way he wanted and decimated the field.

Ever since Maverick has complained about the bike as it has gone from bad to worse for Yamaha. This was the weekend where the bike was finally there for him and he was consistently among the top three riders in each session.

There were times in the race when it did feel like Maverick had dropped the ball by making a couple of mistakes but every time he was able to reel in Marc and get the jump on him.

Maverick Vs Marc has been the fight that the MotoGP world has been yearning for a long time. All it needs is Yamaha to do its bit and give Vinales the bike to deliver.

