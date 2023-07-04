Jorge Martin becomes the latest MotoGP rider to undergo surgery this season

Jorge Martin is the latest MotoGP rider to undergo surgery this season, requiring medical intervention for an injury sustained during the season opener in Portimao. The Spaniard required surgery on his right leg, taking to social media to inform fans about his injuries.

The Pramac Racing rider is rumored to have sustained injuries when Marc Marquez crashed into Miguel Oliveira. However, the exact details of when he sustained these injuries are unknown.

Martin, who currently sits second in the championship standings, took to social media, writing:

"Review at the operating room to solve a problem that took me chasing some time on the motorcycle. Everything turned out just fine! Now it's time to recover to reach 100% to Silverstone."

The Spaniard hopes to be back in full capacity by the time the sport ends its summer break with the 2023 Silverstone GP, which is set to take place at the beginning of August. Fellow MotoGP rider Alex Rins also underwent surgery in the past week after breaking his leg.

Martin is currently behind the 2022 world champion Pecco Bagnaia by 35 points and will look to continue to challenge the Italian over the course of the year.

MotoGP concessions could make a return to the grid to help Yamaha and Honda

MotoGP concessions might make a controversial return to the sport, in a bid to save teams such as Yamaha and Honda, who are struggling at the moment.

Concessions were introduced in 2014 to level the playing field across the grid, with the hopes of providing stiffer competition across the board. This strategy proved successful as it led to the inclusion of Suzuki, Aprilia, and KTM in the racing grid from 2015 to 2017.

To be considered for concessions, manufacturers had to have been new to the grid or have gone without a dry weather win in the previous year's championship. Yamaha and Honda are currently struggling in the 2023 season, with the former at the bottom of the table with seemingly no hope for better times.

Motorsport.com claims that talks of potentially reintroducing concessions might be in order ahead of the 2023 British MotoGP, which is set to take place later this year. However, it seems as though Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holder for the sport, has not yet taken a decision regarding the matter.

